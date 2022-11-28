5 Exercises To Get Fit When You Have No Equipment Or Space

What if you're told that everything you know is a lie, and that building muscle and losing fat is possible with no equipment and within the confines of your room? Step into the real world Neo.

Due to the influence of social media, you're constantly shown the worst of human narcissism - people blessed with amazing genetics or those abusing steroids portray a warped sense of how to achieve a fit physique. If you think the vast majority of movie stars with superhero physiques are doing so in six months with a 'chicken and broccoli' diet, you have been misled.

Enough with the Matrix analogies. Can you build a body like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with only your bodyweight and no additional equipment? Definitely not.

You can, however, build a fit, strong, and flexible physique at home with a few key movements and zero equipment. Make sure to experiment with variations, time-under-tension techniques, and circuit training to get the best out of these exercises.

Exercises to Build Muscle When You Have No Equipment or Space

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Push-up

Push-ups are a versatile, time-tested exercise that can build slabs of muscle in the chest, tricep, and shoulders. It improves core stability, bone health, posture, and athletic performance when done with proper form.

Instructions:

Place your hands slightly outside shoulder-width. Keep your feet hip-width apart and parallel to each other.

The lower back should have a neutral curve throughout movement. To ensure that, flex your glutes, and brace your core.

The hips and shoulders should be in a straight line.

The head should be positioned such that your ears are in line with your shoulders.

Bend the elbows to lower the chest towars the floor or mat. The chest, hips, and head should move together as a single unit.

Try to touch your chest to the ground (you can slowly work up to this position). The nose, belly button, and chest should be at the same level.

Using the pectorals and triceps, push your body away from the floor.

Focus on keeping your core engaged throughout the movement. Repeat

Work up to a total of 50 push-ups in a row. Focus on slowing down the descent and squeezing your pecs at the top of the movement for better gains. Once you've mastered the basics, you can move on to:

Diamond Push-ups

Pike Push-ups

Hindu Push-ups

Sphiinx Push-ups

Spiderman Push-ups

Archer Push-ups

Clapping Push-ups

One-arm push-ups

As you can see, there's literally no limit to the variations you can perform with your physique.

Check out a few of them here.

2) Squat

Squats are an efficient lower body exercise that works the quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. Although additional equipment like dumbbells and barbells can help, the following bodyweight variations can still help you build attractive, athletic legs:

Single-leg squat/ Pistol squat

Sumo Squats

Lateral squats

Jump squats (progress to 3-way jump squats slowly)

Pulse squats

Overhead squats (Grab any heavy implement around your house to make it harder)

Squat Kickbacks

Cossack Squats

Bulgarian Split Squats

Program 2-3 variations into your workout routine. Perform them in a circuit with short rest intervals for HIIT work.

Check out this article to build a bigger butt at home.

3) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are an effective exercise to work the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. They require no extra equipment for you to make considerable muscle gains.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back. Bend your knees while keeping your heels underneath.

Raise your hips, forming a straight line from the knees to the head.

Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Hold for a second or two.

Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

You can also try out variations such as:

Glute bridge holds

Single-leg glute bridges

Hip Thrusts

Table-top bridges

Posterior plank hold

4) Crunch/Sit-up

Both crunches and sit-ups are amazing for core conditioning and ab hypertrophy. They require no additional equipment and can be performed anywhere.

Confused about choosing between the two? Check out their proper form and pros and cons here.

5) Burpee

Burpees are a popular calisthenic exercise that require no additional equipment. They're a full-body demolisher that boost stamina and burn a ton of calories. A 155-lb person can burn around 250 calories by performing burpees for 20 minutes.

Instructions:

Stand in a normal squatting position, with your knees bent, feet shoulder-width apart, and back held straight.

Your hands should be just inside your feet as you lower them to the floor in front of you.

Kick your feet back so that you're on your hands and toes in a push-up stance while supporting your bodyweight with your hands.

Perform a push-up, making sure your back is neutral, and glutes are flexed.

Explode upwards, jumping to the starting position.

Reach your arms overhead, and return to the starting positon.

Repeat

Bonus tip: If you have a pull-up bar, there's nothing better for developing your lats and upper back like chin-ups and pull-ups.

