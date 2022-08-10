5 Flutter Kick Variation Exercises for Men

Flutter kicks are one of the most efficient exercises that engage your core and leg muscles along with hip flexors. It mimics the movement of swimming and is an important exercise for athletes as it helps strengthen your lower body.

This cardio-like exercise is potent and entails numerous benefits, as well as burning a high number of calories. It will sculpt your legs and abdominal region.

Flutter kicks will build greater endurance of the muscles along with building stronger legs. It will significantly improve the flexibility of the body along with enhancing the posture. Including flutter kicks in your regular routine will also help in relieving back pain.

There are several flutter kick variations that you can include in your workout to avoid monotony and target various muscles in your core and lower body.

Here are five best flutter kick variation exercises that men can include in their workout routine.

Flutter Kick Variation Exercises for Men

1. Standard Flutter Kicks

This is one of the most basic flutter kick variations. Standard flutter kicks help tighten your belly by getting rid of fat and toning your core muscles.

Here is how to do it:

Lie flat on the ground on your back and position both your palms underneath your butt.

With your lower back pressed on the ground, raise your left leg slightly above the hip height and raise your right leg so that it hovers a few inches off the ground.

Hold the position for a couple of seconds before swapping the position of the legs, which will make it a flutter kick movement.

You can also raise your neck and head off the ground for the added challenge.

Repeat.

2. Scissor Kicks

Scissor kicks are an effective flutter kick variation exercise for men, which helps build strength in your legs by targeting your quads and hamstrings.

Here is how to do it:

Start off by lying flat on the ground with your palms beside your glutes.

Keep your chin tucked and core engaged throughout the movement of the exercise.

Raise your legs about four to five inches off the ground with your toes angled away from your body.

Cross your left leg over the right one before immediately crossing the right leg over the left one.

Complete the movement in a controlled and alternate manner.

Repeat.

3. Criss Cross Flutter Kicks

This flutter kick variation effectively targets your lower back, core, and glutes, alongside your inner thighs - a muscle group that is often neglected.

Here is how to do it:

Lie flat on the ground on your back while placing both your hands underneath your hips.

With your lower back pressed on the ground, raise both your legs up slightly beyond the hip level with an engaged core.

Start the criss-cross motion with your legs over another.

Keep switching the position of your legs at the top and bottom while positioning your legs off the ground throughout the movement.

Repeat.

For an added challenge, you can spread your legs wider at each cross.

4. Reverse Flutter Kicks

This exercise is one of the easier flutter kick variations. It helps in improving posture and targeting your leg muscles and lower back.

Here is how to do it:

Lie on your stomach pressed on the flat bench with your hips positioned at the edge of the bench.

Keep your legs straight and arms placed on the top of the bench.

Bring your legs to the hip level.

Raise one leg higher than the other before immediately swapping the position of the legs.

Repeat.

5. Prone Flutter Kicks

This flutter kick variation helps build greater stability by strengthening the core muscles.

Here is how to do it:

Lie flat on the ground onto your stomach and palms together beneath your chin with elbows splayed out wide.

With an engaged core, raise both your legs off the ground and bring them to your hip height.

Move one leg over the other in a flutter motion.

Repeat.

Flutter kick variation exercises entail many benefits besides providing an effective core muscle workout. They also enhance the overall function of your body by providing greater balance and stability.

If you feel lower back pain while doing this exercise, then stop immediately. Stretching and warming up before doing the flutter kick variation exercises will help avoid tightened or overstrained of the muscles.

Considering the numerous benefits of the aforementioned exercises, you should definitely try and incorporate them into your workout sessions.

