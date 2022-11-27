5 Healthy Snacks You Can Eat This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving calls for scrumptious foods and healthy snacks that can be included in all the enjoyment to keep your fitness journey on track. This festive season, you can celebrate without any guilt. Be it muscle gain or fat loss, healthy snacks made from nutritious foods can be beneficial.

Some of these foods can be used to make the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism. During all this festivity, distance yourself from all the fast food and junk. That's what Dr. James Dinicolantonio, author of the book, 'The Obesity Fix', says about staying fit and healthy.

- Distance yourself from junk foods (refined carbs, refined sugar & seed oils) We need 2 weeks to slow the spread of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity. Do your part and follow the guidance: - Exercise daily- Eat real food - Get out in nature- Distance yourself from junk foods (refined carbs, refined sugar & seed oils)

According to Dr. James, consuming more protein is beneficial to muscle gain and weight loss and can keep you fit even after the festive season.

Healthy Snacks Recipes for Thanksgiving

Here's a list of five easy and simple recipes for healthy snacks for a guilt-free Thanksgiving:

1) Barbecued mushrooms

Mushrooms are ideal for an afternoon garden party in Thanksgiving. Get your barbecue grill ready for this tasty recipe. Mushrooms are versatile and can be used in several healthy snacks.

Ingredients

6 button mushrooms

Salt and pepper

Barbecue sauce

2 tbsps olive oil

Procedure

Marinade the mushrooms with barbecue sauce, salt, and pepper.

Grill them on the barbecue.

Brush a bit of olive oil, and serve them hot with your favorite cocktails.

You can check out the health benefits of Lion's Mane Mushrooms here.

2) Chicken cocktail bites

Chicken is a versatile food and loved by many. You can use small bite-sized chicken pieces to make a crispy cocktail side dish.

Here's an easy recipe to try out:

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, diced into small cube-shaped pieces.

Salt and pepper

2 tbsps of flour for the crispiness

1/2 tbsp of unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

Instructions

Take the small pieces of chicken in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle salt and pepper.

Coat the chicken pieces in flour.

Melt butter in a shallow frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic for flavor.

Fry the chicken pieces till they turn crispy and golden brown.

Serve the crispy chicken with your favorite cocktail or mocktail. Tastes best with mayonnaise.

You can check out the number of calories and protein in chicken breasts here.

3) Vegan cocktail bites

Tofu is vegan and among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Natural antioxidants present in soy can keep the brain sharp. Tofu is the ultimate protein source for vegans.

Ingredients

14 ounces of tofu, cut into cubes

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper, and paprika

1 tablespoon cornstarch for crispiness

Instructions

Heat some olive oil in a pan.

Marinade the tofu with salt, pepper, and paprika. Sprinkle some cornstarch on the tofu for crispiness.

Fry till it's crispy brown.

Learn more about what tofu is made of and whether you can you it for weight loss here.

4) Honey-baked Turkey

Turkey is the quintessential part of Thanksgiving. It also contains vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients

1 lb turkey meat, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper

50g unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, whole

Honey

Herbs

Instructions

Cut the meat into smaller pieces. Sprinkle salt and pepper.

Melt butter in a large baking tray over low heat.

Bake the turkey till it turns golden brown.

Add the cloves of garlic for flavor. Do not mix them with the meat.

Take it out from the oven, and let it cool. Garnish with herbs before serving.

5) Crispy battered fish

Fish is a high-protein food that can be used to prepare many healthy snacks. For Thanksgiving, you can try out this easy recipe:

Ingredients

2 fish fillets, any

50 g of butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp dried basil

salt and pepper

Directions

Cut the fish fillets into small bite-sized pieces.

Marinade the pieces with olive oil, lemon juice, chopped parsley, garlic, basil, salt, and pepper in a glass bowl.

Heat some butter in a shallow pan over medium heat.

Drain off any excess marinade, and fry the fish pieces in the butter.

Fry till the fish is crispy on the outside and flakey on the inside and easily breaks with a fork.

Serve with mayonnaise.

Bottom Line

Healthy snacks are a good way to reduce the cravings for junk food this festive season. It's recommended to avoid sugary foods and foods prepared with unhealthy ingredients.

The aforemenetioned healthy snacks are quite easy to prepare for your Thanksgiving party. Enjoy these recipes with your family, friends, and loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving.

