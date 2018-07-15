5 Killer Arm Workouts Without Weights To Build Muscular Arms

An expensive gym membership or fancy equipment is not required to build muscular arms and workout effectively because results are possible just by using your own body weight. Your bodyweight is like an ocean of power and strength; you just need to utilise it effectively to get the desired results.

Everybody wants to know how to improve the look of their arms, this is due to the fact that muscular arms look impressive and well-toned arms have a range of benefits. You need to remember that your arm consists of several segments that together make it one of the most useful and complex tools of the human body.

Whether you want to build strength and endurance for your sporting activities or you want to get aesthetically good looking arms, the exercises mentioned will help you in various verticals. So set the ball rolling with these exercises.

#1 Close Grip Chin Ups

The close-grip chin-up is an exercise that increases strength in the back and biceps. It has a dual advantage and is quite an impactful exercise. It targets the middle back, and the underhand grip places increased resistance on the biceps.

Instructions:

Step 1: Grab a chin-up bar using an underhand grip where the palms are facing towards you with both your hands placed at a distance of 5-9 inches apart.

Step 2: Allow your arms to hang in a fully extended position. This is known as the dead hang.

Step 3: Press your thighs together and make sure that your body remains rigid throughout the exercise.

Step 4: Now pull yourself self up until your upper chest or neck reaches the bar. Pause and then slowly return back to the dead hang position.

Important Tip: Remember to keep your chest up and shoulders back and try to drive your elbows behind during the course of the exercise. Do 10 reps of three sets each with a break of 30 seconds in between sets.

Next Up: Dips