5 Killer Freehand Exercises To Build A Strong and Massive Chest

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    29 Sep 2018, 19:57 IST

Sydney Kings Media Opportunity
Push-ups are very effective in toning the chest muscles

The pectoral major and the pectoral minor muscles present in the chest region are responsible for a host of upper body movements including pitching and side-arm motion. Therefore, it is quintessential to tone these muscles with targeted workout programs. Free weights are extremely effective in toning the chest; however, one does not always need to hit the gym to build the pecs. One could achieve the same by performing a slew of freehand exercises at the comfort of their home.

Nevertheless, remember that freehand exercises are like any other workouts and one must perform proper warm-up programs to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation. Moreover, include enough variety in the training program to activate the different regions of the pectoral muscles.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five effective freehand exercises that you could add to your workout program to build a chiselled chest.

#1 Decline Push-Ups


The decline push-ups are like any other push-ups, but the introduction of the elevated platform ensures that the inner pectoral muscles are targeted with greater accuracy.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and place the feet on an elevated platform. The arms must be fully extended and perpendicular to the torso in this position. Do not let the body sag towards the ground in the initial position.

Step 2: Gradually lower your body until the chest is just inches off the floor.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Increase the height of the elevated platform for an increased challenge.

Next-up: Chest Dips

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
