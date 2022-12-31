You should try to include several functional resistance band exercises in your routine that will add an extra challenge to your bodyweight exercises without straining your joints.

Some of the benefits provided by functional resistance band exercises are increased strength, toned physique, lesser pressure on joints, versatility, and more.

Here, we have created a list of five effective and best functional resistance band exercises that will help you build overall strength in your body.

Resistance band exercises for strength. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Best Functional Resistance Band Exercises to Improve Strength Training

1. Resistance Band Good Morning

This is among the best functional resistance band exercises which will not only build strength in your body but will also improve your posture.

Here's how to do the resistance band good morning:

Position both your feet onto the resistance and apart at a hip distance.

Grasp the ends of the resistance band in both your palms and position them on your sides with your palm angled towards one another.

Keep your knees slightly bent before hinging to the front with your hips and folding your upper torso to the front while driving your hips to the back.

Your upper torso should be angled parallel to the ground.

Lift your upper torso back to the initial position and repeat.

2. Resistance Band Chest Press

This workout also belongs to a group of efficient functional resistance band exercises that will help you in improving movements of the upper body such as pushing and pulling while getting rid of the hunchback.

Here's how to do a resistance band chest press:

Start by securing the resistance band on a sturdy door before taking your position in front of it in a back-facing manner.

Clutch onto the handles in both your palms and position them to the shoulder side with your elbows bent at an angle of ninety degrees.

Assume a staggered stance on your body with one foot to the front while the other one is backward.

Slowly drive the resistance band handles to the front and straighten your arms to the front of your body.

Slowly, assume the initial position and repeat.

3. Resistance Band Lateral Lunges

Resistance band lateral lunges tend to be great functional resistance band exercises which will help in toning the inner thighs along with increasing the overall balance in the body.

Here's how to do resistance band lateral lunges:

Start this exercise by anchoring resistance around the ankles of both sides in a good stance, standing position with your legs together.

Position both your palms in front of your chest with elbows bent.

Take a wide step of about two feet towards the right side before hinging forward at your hips, driving your butt backwards, and bending one knee to bring your body into the lunge position.

Drive onto your feet to assume the initial position. Repeat on the other side.

Resistance band lunges (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

4. Resistance Band Pull Apart

This is also among the most effective functional resistance band exercises that will help you to both tone and strengthen your arms. Resistance band pull apart will also help in building quite a bit of strength in your upper body.

Here's how to do a resistance band pull apart:

Begin in a straight standing posture with your feet apart at the hip distance while clutching the resistance band in both your palms and positioning them at your shoulder height in front of your body.

Your hands should be positioned apart on the resistance band at least at a wide distance of one foot.

Now, slowly, while maintaining a good posture in your body, drive your hands apart to the side to pull the resistance band apart.

In a controlled movement, bring your hands back to the initial position. Repeat.

5. Resistance Band Squats

Resistance band squats are also decent functional resistance band exercises which will help you build strength in the lower body along with toning your thighs.

Here's how to do the resistance band squats:

Begin this exercise by looping a resistance band around both your ankles with your feet apart at shoulder distance and toes slightly angled to outwards.

Bring your body into the squatting position by driving your hips to the ground and back along with bending your knees.

Go as low as you can while keeping your back straight, chest raised, and core muscles engaged.

Drive through your heels to assume the standing position and repeat.

Bottom Line

Resistance band pull apart (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

The aforementioned article discusses the best and most effective functional resistance band exercises that you should definitely incorporate into your workout routine to build strength. These exercises will provide your body with an efficient functional strength training workout.

The above listed functional resistance band exercises will work on your smaller muscles that often get neglected and should definitely be incorporated into your workout routine.

