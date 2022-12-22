There are numerous standing punching bag workouts that both beginners and professionals can incorporate into their workout routines to reap the maximum number of benefits. These exercises improve core stability, ensure greater agility, burn calories, build coordination, increase power, and more.

Here, we have curated a list of the best and most effective standing punching bag workouts that will help you get fit.

Best Standing Punching Bag Workouts to Get Fit

1. Jab and Cross

These are among the best standing punching bag workouts, especially for beginners, as they will help in both building strength in the upper body as well as toning your arms.

Here's how to do the jab and cross:

Begin with a standard boxing stance in front of the freestanding punch bag.

Punch the front fist right at the head level with your arm straightened and your torso rotated.

Return your hand to place it in front of your face with your elbow tucked into your body.

Repeat the same on the opposite side.

Now, punch your rear fist right in front of you at the head level by twisting your body and completely extending your arm.

Reverse the movement and repeat on the opposite side.

Follow the four-strike combination at a fast pace.

Make sure that the contact of your fists to the back is carried out with the knuckles from your base fingers.

2. Uppercuts

Uppercuts are also effective standing punching bag workouts which will help you to stay fit by burning a decent amount of calories as well as toning your upper body.

Here's how to do uppercuts:

Start by assuming the standard boxing stance with both your elbows tucked into your body and fists held at the cheekbone level.

Angle your palms to your face before squatting down to about a quarter.

Keep your lead elbow near the hipbone on the same side.

Next, drive your first hand in the lifting movement by bringing the shoulder of the same side to the front, rotating your core, and lifting from your legs.

Bring your body back to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

Alternate and continue at a fast pace.

3. Punch Pyramid

Punch pyramids are also great standing punching bag workouts that will help boost the explosive power of the body along with maximizing the toning of the upper body.

Here's how to do a punch pyramid:

Begin this exercise in a standard boxing stance before punching with your lead fist at the head level.

Reverse the movement to hold the fist right in front of the face with the elbow tucked to the body.

Repeat one more strike on the same side at a quicker pace.

Now, strike with the rear fist by rotating your torso and extending your arm to the front.

Perform the jab cross at a quicker pace, and take your body closer to the freestanding punching bag about half a step while pivoting your lead fist.

Punch across the bag with great power with a lead fist before holding it right in front of the face.

Perform jab cross hook at a fast pace. Next, perform uppercuts.

Repeat the entire steps mentioned above.

4. Alternate Body and Head Jab Crosses

This is also a dynamic standing punching bag workout which will help in toning your upper body as well as building overall strength.

Here's how to do alternate body and head jab crosses:

Assume the standard boxing stance before punching with a leading fist and then bringing it back to the front of the face. Repeat the same with the rear fist.

Next, squat down at the quarter level before striking the leading punch at body level with the rear arm extended and the torso rotated.

Bring the lead fist to your face and repeat with the opposite side. Continue the same process.

5. Non-stop Jab Cross

This is also a decent standing punching bag workout that you can do as a warm-up before starting with the other exercises.

Here's how to do the non-stop jab cross:

Start by assuming the standing boxing stance with your palms curled in fists and positioned at the cheekbone level while your elbow remains tucked into your body.

Start with punch lead by driving your fist right to the punching bag at the head level with a completely straightened arm and twisting your torso.

Quickly bring your fist back to your body while positioning it in front of your face.

Punch in the same manner with the other hand. Reverse the movement.

Continue by alternating as fast as you can go.

Bottom Line

The standing punching bag workouts should not be reserved for professionals only as they tend to provide plenty of benefits to fitness enthusiasts in general.

You should always begin intensive workouts with a few warm-up exercises that will effectively prepare your body by boosting blood circulation and reducing the likelihood of getting injured. This is also applicable for the above-mentioned standing punching bag workouts.

