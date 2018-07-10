5 Super Easy & Effective Arm Toning Workouts To Get Strong and Toned Arms

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 70 // 10 Jul 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Name a part of your body that has super stubborn fat and is very difficult to tone? Kudos to all those who said: arms. This is an area that piles up fat very fast and loses it really slow. Toned arms are extremely important for women, because a lot of us lift weights and indulge in weight training.

A flabby and heavy arm can really restrict our movement and limit our performance. Also, we do like to rock a sleeveless dress every once in a while.

Fitness instructor Nancy Cole demonstrates a workout for arms

So while we have a leg day, abs day and cardio day in our weekly workout schedule, let us make an arm toning workout regime that is not only super effective but also easy, in terms of equipments. Some of these arm toning exercises will use your body weight, while the others will require a simple equipment like dumbbells. We believe that complicating things can make a mess, so for all those who are looking at getting toned arms at home, these arm toning exercises are a must do!

So let us get started with the best arm toning workouts for women:

Exercise #1

Triceps Dips

This exercise will help you tone and strengthen your triceps. This is a bodyweight exercise and can be done easily without any additional equipments.

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit on a chair or a couch. Place your hands on the edge of the couch, about shoulder width apart.

Step 2: Slowly, tip toe outwards, such that your butt is off the couch and your legs are extended in front.

Step 3: Bend your elbows a little and straighten your arms such that the pressure is on your triceps.

Step 4: Dip your body towards the ground and go down until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle.

Step 5: Hold for a second and push yourself to get into the initial position.

Important Tip: Do 2 sets of 15 dips each and make sure that you do not put excess strain on your shoulders.

Next up: Plank Dumbbell Row