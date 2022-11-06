5 Weight Loss Exercises to Do at Your Desk

While there is a plethora of exercises you can do with the equipment at the office for weight loss, you may want to start with these five simple moves for beginners. In less than 10 minutes, you will have strengthened your core, glutes, and hips which can help alleviate some desk job aches and pains. Plus, it’s easy to squeeze in a quick break from work to complete rounds of these basic exercises.

With a desk job you don’t get the same type of exercise that those in other industries might. However, you can break up the sedentary environment by working these desk exercises into your day.

Five Workplace Exercises to Make Your Weight Loss Easier

Here are some of the basic moves that you can incorporate into your workplace.

1) The Chair Dip

How to do it:

Sit in a sturdy chair, and place your hands on the armrests.

Lift your feet several inches off the floor, and engage your stomach muscles.

Press down with your hands to raise you body up off the chair until your arms are straight, then hold it for one count.

Lower yourself back into the chair, then repeat for thirty seconds.

2) Desk Pushup

How to do it:

If you have a desk, grab its edge and do some push-ups.

If not, do them against a wall. Don't let your back and legs form a triangle shape; keep them together in a straight line.

Push yourself up until your chest almost touches the desk or wall, then lower back down again.

Keep doing them until your arms feel tired.

3) Seated Reverse Crunch

How to do it:

Sit up straight, with your shoulders down and back.

Bend your knees and rest your feet lightly on the floor.

Now, slowly lift your knees up to your chest.

Hold the position for a few seconds, then slowly lower yourself down.

Repeat this exercise several times.

4) Seat Squat

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands straight out in front of you, then slowly bend your knees and lower down, bending at the hips.

Once your knees are bent a little more than 90 degrees and your butt is almost touching the chair, stand back up—don't relax into the seat.

Repeat.

How Can I Keep My Weight down While Sitting at My Desk All Day?

These effective tips will help you lose weight even if you can't exercise every day.

1) 30 minutes of exercise

Spend 30 minutes a day working out, five days a week. Cut out anything less important than your health, like social media or TV. And if you can’t live without the latest Netflix series, exercise while you’re watching TV.

2) Use the Staircase

When you get to work, take the stairs instead of the elevator and get your daily dose of exercise in. You can do this by walking up and down the stairwell for ten minutes three times a day. You'll feel great!

3) Drink more water

There are a lot of benefits to drinking plenty of water, especially for active women. Not only does it keep you hydrated, but it also helps prevent dehydration headaches and keeps your appetite in check. Plus, if you're on the go all day, those extra trips to the water fountain will help you log more steps.

4) Nutritious Snacks

When you're hungry and have a craving for something sweet, try a little protein with your snack instead. Protein takes longer to digest than carbs and sugar, which means it'll keep you feeling satisfied longer than a cookie or some fruit. If you're craving something crunchy, try nuts or seeds. If salty is more your thing, try beef jerky or hard-boiled eggs.

5) Bring your own lunchbox

When you're trying to avoid stress and eat healthier, it's tempting to grab a fast-casual burrito. But that option can add up to more than 1,000 calories and leave you feeling sluggish in the afternoon.

6) Stand often at your desk

If you stand at work for eight hours a day, you might burn an extra nine calories per hour than if you sat. However, standing up also lowers your blood sugar levels, which helps weight loss.

Wrapping Up

These five desk exercises are simple, convenient, and easy on the joints. However, if you're someone who dislikes exercise or has a lot of free time at work, then these won't be for you. These exercises are for people who are looking for a quick way to stay active during the day at a minimal cost to their time. They don't take up much real estate or any valuable time, meaning they'll never be an excuse not to stand while working.

