6 Best No-Equipment Home Exercises for Men

No-equipment home exercises or bodyweight exercises are simple ways to boost your overall fitness in the comfort of your home.

These are full body strength training exercises that can improve your strength, flexibility, balance and endurance without gym machines and tools. No-equipment home exercises utilise your body weight against gravity and offer effective resistance training to your muscles.

These exercises range from low to high-intensity, depending on your fitness level, health and fitness goals.

Whether you're starting your fitness journey or looking to transform your body, there are good no-equipment home exercises worth trying. With these exercises you can burn fat, build muscle and get a stronger and shredded physique.

No-Equipment Home Exercises for Men

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Star Plank

Star plank is an advanced variation of the standard plank and is one of the best bodyweight exercises you can do to make your core muscles strong and toned. This exercise challenges your core to a whole new level and also works on your shoulders, abs and chest.

To perform a star plank, begin by taking a basic push-up position. Stretch your legs and arms beyond your shoulders, and hold the position for as long as you can. Make sure to keep your back and abs tight throughout the exercise.

2) Burpee

When it comes to no-equipment home exercises for burning fat, very few moves are as productive as burpees. This exercise is a great full-body move that can ramp up your cardiovascular health and work on almost all the major muscle groups in your body.

To perform a burpee, stand straight, and squat down till your thighs are parallel to the ground. Place both your palms on the floor, and kick your feet back while keeping both your arms extended.

Immediately, jump your legs back towards your hands, and jump up again into the air. Land softly on the floor, and simultaneously squat down to perform the next rep.

3) Spiderman Push-up

Spiderman push-ups are another very effective no-equipment home exercise you can do to work on your chest and shoulder muscles.

To perform a spiderman push-up, take a traditional push-up position, and lower your chest towards the floor.

Simultaneously, bring your left knee towards your left elbow, keeping them off the floor. Return to the starting position, and repeat the same with your alternate leg and elbow.

4) Cross Crunch

Cross crunches are an easy and very effective exercise for your obliques and abs. It strengthens the core and abdominal muscles.

To perform a cross crunch, start by lying flat on your back and bending your knees. Place your hands behind your head, and bring your left elbow and shoulder across your body.

At the same time, bring your right knee towards your right shoulder, and try to touch your knee with your elbow. Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with the opposite side.

5) Glute Bridge

Glute bridge is one of the best no-equipment home exercises to get a firmer and stronger butt. This exercise tones your lower back and prepares your body for other heavy-weight exercises.

To perform a glute bridge, lie on the floor on your back, and keep both your legs bent. Push through your heels, and lift your hips as up as you can. Pause at the top, and return to the starting position.

6) V-Sit

If you want to achieve rock-hard abs, look no further than this intense bodyweight exercise. V-sits are one of the most productive no-equipment home exercises you can do to get stronger and chiselled abdominal muscles.

To perform a V-sit, lie on your back, and keep your legs and arms outstretched. Lift your feet and hands off the floor immediately, and lift your legs and torso as you touch your feet. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned no-equipment exercises are great for a full body home workout, do not forget to warm up before you start.

It's very important to warm up your muscles before exercising to avoid injuries and muscle strains. Stretch your muscles for a few minutes, or simply jog to get your muscles activated and your heart pumping.

Also, if you're new to exercise and have any health issues, check with your doctor before starting any workout routine. Don't overwork your muscles at once, and stop immediately if you experience any pain or discomfort.

