6 Best Triceps Exercises for Women

Triceps exercises are included in the upper body routines and are aimed at giving us lean, toned arms.

Today's focus is specifically on the triceps. The three muscles that run along the back of your upper arm—referred to as the "triceps"—help you extend your elbow and straighten your arm. They help when performing pushing exercises like push-ups.

In order to completely exhaust the triceps, this "burnout style" triceps workout for females mixes bodyweight and dumbbell exercises.

Like most muscular groups, the triceps require repetition. The triceps are smaller because they are frequently undertrained. As a result, during push workouts, the bigger push muscles—such as the chest and shoulders—tend to overcompensate or take over.

Best Triceps Exercises

These triceps exercises are for female fitness fanatics who enjoy sculpting and displaying their triceps. You may rely on these incredible triceps exercises to tone your triceps and give your arms and body a fuller, contoured appearance.

1. Dumbbell Floor Press

You may push your muscles with higher weights in this triceps exercise than in most others because of your incredibly steady stance.

Here's how you should do it:

Begin by resting on your back, legs bent, and feet flat on the floor.

With your elbows out to the sides, hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Press the weights straight up over the chest while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor.

After a brief pause, carefully bend elbows to decrease the weights until the backs of the upper arms touch the floor again.

2. Push-Ups

The push-up works your chest, back, core, glutes, triceps, and biceps all at once, making it a powerful all-around exercise. Maintaining your form will get you to stronger triceps quickly.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off with your shoulders over your wrists in a high plank position.

Maintain a rigid core, bend elbows, and descend your body toward the floor until your arms are at a 90 degree angle.

Elbows should be positioned away from the sides at a 45 degree angle.

Return to the starting position by pressing.

3. Dolphin Push-Ups

No matter how you feel about push-ups, this triceps exercise has a powerful effect on activating your muscles. With this slightly reversed variation, change things up to add extra challenge and variety.

Here's how you should do it:

Start by forming an upside-down "V" with your hands facing the mat and your heels up.

At the same time as bending at the elbows, lower the forearms to the ground.

To go back to the beginning, reverse the motion.

4. Dumbbell Triceps Kickback

Kickbacks that target both the medial and lateral heads of your triceps are called bilateral (also known as both-sided) kickbacks. This triceps exercise works your core as well.

Here's how you should do it:

Begin by standing with your elbows bent, your shoulders narrow, and your back behind your body while gripping a dumbbell in each hand

Hunch your body downward at a 45 degree angle.

Keep your upper arms steady as you press the dumbbells back to straighten your arms while contracting your triceps.

Restart using the controls and go back.

5. Triceps Dips

With this triceps exercise, you can almost instantly feel the burn in the lateral and medial heads of your triceps, with just your bodyweight.

Here's how you should do it:

Start by sitting with legs extended, knees bent, and feet flexed, with your dumbbells in front of you.

With your palm facing forward, take hold of either dumbbell's end.

Arms should be straight to lift the butt a few inches off the floor. That's where you're going.

After tapping the floor with the butt, press back to the starting position by contracting the back of the arms.

6. Overhead Triceps Extension

This triceps exercise develops your core while knocking hard at the lengthy head of your triceps. Just maintain your spine straight and avoid protruding your ribs.

Here's how you should do it:

Start by standing with your arms straight and dumbbells pressed together above your head.

Dumbbells should be brought slowly behind the head while keeping the biceps by the ears engaged and the weights together.

After pausing, lift the weights once more and straighten your arms before starting over.

Wrapping Up

Strong triceps are crucial in maintaining your fitness in several ways. One of them is the muscular support they provide by allowing a wide range of motion and active pushing action during running. This can help you run faster when sprinting.

