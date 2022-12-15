6 Best Weighted Ab Exercises to Get A Six-Pack

One of the major mistakes made by beginners and experienced gym-goers alike is not including weighted ab exercises in their workout routine. While low body fat level is essential for revealing the abs, remember that that the abs are just like any other muscle - they can be grown.

The six-pack will be visible even at a higher body fat with outstanding core development. A common example of this is elite strongmen and powerlifters, who have visible abs even at around 20% body fat.

Performing weighted ab exercises regularly is critical, especially if you're a natural lifter who wants to maintain abdominal definition even during the bulking phase.

Top Weighted Ab Exercises for Amazing Six Pack

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Weighted Crunch

This movement is a must-add to your list of weighted ab exercises. Not only can weighted crunches help you build an ironclad core, it can also help in improving stability, balance, athletic performance, posture and flexibility.

Instructions:

Lie on the floor/mat with your knees bent at 90 degrees. Place your feet flat on the ground.

While keeping your elbows bent and pointing outwards, place your fingers behind your ears.

Take a deep breath while engaging the core.

Rise up while exhaling. Lift only the shoulder blades and head from the ground.

Inhale as you slowly lower down to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Weighted Sit-up

Performing sit-ups with weights is an excellent way to build core conditioning and spark ab hypertrophy. If you have prior back or neck pain, add crunches to your arsenal of weighted ab exercises instead.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor with your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Keep your fingertips behind your ears.

Keep your elbows bent and pointed out to the side. Inhale deeply.

While exhaling, slowly lift your upper body above the ground.

Make sure your chest reaches as close to your thighs as possible.

Inhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat.

Here's a detailed article examining the pros and cons of crunches vs situps.

3) Cable Crunch

The kneeling cable crunch is one of the best weighted ab exercises you can do with a cable machine. The use of cables puts constant tension on the core muscles, promoting better activation and hypertrophy.

Instructions:

Attach a rope to the cable machine.

Get on your knees and bend down while letting the rope slighly pull on your upper body. You will feel a light stretch on the abs when in proper position.

Perform a crunch-like movement while bracing your abs.

Bring your forearms down to the level of your knees. Your head should be pointing to the floor at the end of the movement.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Start off with lighter weights and progress slowly to learn proper technique.

4) Kettlebell Windmill

If you want to improve overhead mobility, reinforce hip hinging patterns and enhance mobility while working your core, deltoids, and rotator cuff muscles, add the kettlebell windmill to your index of weighted ab exercises.

Instructions:

Begin by placing your right foot underneath the right hip.

Your right foot should be facing towards the front.

Place your left foot on a 45 degree angle towards your left side.

Press the kettlebell straight overhead using your right arm.

Straighten out your left arm, and send it to the front of your left leg, with the palm facing outwards.

Make sure the back of the hand is in contact with the left leg throughout.

Look up towards the kettlebell throughout, and maintain the pose for a few seconds.

Return to the starting position with your arms still fully extended to complete one rep.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Hanging Leg Raise

The hanging leg raise is among the best weighted ab exercises for emphasizing the lower abs.

Instructions:

Hang from a bar while holding a dumbbell within the inner sides of your feet.

Lift your legs up as high as possible while bracing your core.

Hold the contraction at the top for a second. Repeat.

6) Weighted Seated Russian Twist

If you want to target the obliques and rectus with a single move, add this movement to your index of weighted ab exercises.

Instructions:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lean back till your upper body is at 45 degrees with the ground.

Keep your back straight, and avoid rounding the shoulders.

Grab a dumbbell/kettlebell/weight plate, and hold it out in front of you with bent arms.

As you progress, you can straighten the arms to increase difficulty.

Brace your core, and raise your legs off the floor.

Rotate towards one side with your arms held still. You will feel a strong contraction in your abs and obliques. Hold the position for a second.

Repeat the motion on the other side, and return to the starting position to complete one repetition. Repeat.

Takeaway

Weighted ab exercises should be an integral part of your exercise routine. Meanwhile, focus on taking your body fat down to 10-15% to reveal your hard work with a stunning six-pack.

