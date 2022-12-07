6 Cable Back Exercises That Are Actually Worth Doing

Cable back exercises can not only help you build a massive back so that you can pull off boring t-shirts, but they also provide several functional benefits. They enable free movement of the arms while maintaining constant tension in the muscles.

We have curated a list of the best and most efficient cable back exercises you should incorporate in your workout regime. These exercises engage both the primary and secondary muscles, which can help you develop a well-rounded back.

Best Cable Back Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Seated Cable Row

It's one of the best cable row exercises that should be incorporated in your workout regimen. This exercise works on the biceps, trapezius, and posterior deltoids.

How to do a seated cable row?

Adjust the cable pulley to the lowest setting on the cable machine with your feet secured on the pads.

Completely stretch your hands to grasp the handle in both hands while keeping your spine neutral and chest elevated.

Maintain a small bend on your knees, and bring the attachment towards your belly button with elbows tucked in.

Squeeze your shoulder blades and lats as the attachment nears your body. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

2) Face Pull

It's an effective cable back exercises that engages several muscles, such as rotator cuffs, posterior deltoids, rhomboids, and traps.

How to do a face pull?

Begin by adjusting the rope attachment on the cable machine to eye level before grasping the attachment in both palms.

Drive the elbows directly to your face while your elbows are positioned on the sides and upwards.

With control, return the attachment back to the center, and repeat.

3) Lat Pull Down

It's one of the great cable back exercises that help in building strength in the upper body along with developing stronger lats, which can reduce back pain.

How to do a lat pull down?

Begin by grabbing the attachment in both palms with an overhand grip while maintaining good posture.

Drive the bar to the level of your chin while trying to keep your upper body stationary.

Maintain squared shoulders, with the shoulder blades squeezed together.

Slowly return the attachment back to the center with reverse movement. Repeat.

4) Cable Reverse Fly

It's an incredibly efficient cable back exercise that can help build muscles in the back by working on the posterior deltoids and rhomboids.

How to do a cable reverse fly?

Begin in the standing position while facing the cable machine before grasping the stirrup cables in both hands at shoulder height.

The cables should be in a crossed position in front of you. Step back so that the cable remains taut. With control, drive the cable out to the sides.

Keep your back straight and elbow stiff throughout the movement of the exercise. Repeat.

5) Upright Cable Row

It's an amazing cable back exercise that will help build upper body strength and improve performance in other weightlifting exercises. This exercise can also enhance functional movements of the shoulders.

How to do an upright cable row?

Start in an upright standing position, with your face on the cable machine and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Maintain a stable position by evenly distributing your bodyweight on both feet.

Grab the bar with both palms, and drive it towards your chest while keeping the attachment tucked into your body.

Reverse the movement slowly, and repeat.

6) Overhead Cable Curl

It's a decent cable back exercise that can help in building defined biceps while maintaining constant tension in the body and working the back.

How to do an overhead cable curl?

Adjust the pulley height on both sides to a height higher than the shoulders before standing in the middle.

Clutch the handles in an underhand grip, and keep your arms straight and parallel to the ground.

While keeping your body unmoved, drive the handles to the side of your head with squeezed biceps before reversing the movement and repeating.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned cable back exercises are among the best and most effective ones to achieve a well rounded back and sculpting the shoulders.

These cable back exercises can help in building strength in a balanced manner on both sides by engaging both the primary and secondary muscles, such as lower back and lats. They can also help increase muscle mass and building strength for compound exercises, like deadlifts and upright rows.

