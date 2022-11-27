6 Foods That Just Might Boost Your Weight Loss

Weight loss can be a tricky journey when it comes to choosing what to eat and what not.

It's essential to plan according to the goals at hand in advance. Diet and lifestyle play a huge role in helping maintain an ideal body composition. Choosing the right food is often confusing for most, though.

Dr. James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist and the author of the book 'The Obesity Fix' says that the quality of food is the most important aspect of fat loss.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic Weight loss is more about changing the quality of the food you eat which ultimately alters your hormones. And it’s our hormones that determines what our bodies do with the calories we eat (ie store fat vs burn fat) amazon.com/gp/aw/d/162860… Weight loss is more about changing the quality of the food you eat which ultimately alters your hormones. And it’s our hormones that determines what our bodies do with the calories we eat (ie store fat vs burn fat) amazon.com/gp/aw/d/162860… https://t.co/1kQ5IhCQEC

He also recommends choosing freshly sourced instead of processed and ultra-processed foods for a healthier life. Processed foods often contain harmful additives and chemical residues.

It's not just Dr. Nicolantonio, but other lifestyle experts also say that naturally sourced foods are the best for the body. Apart from diet, exercise is essential for better metabolism and weight loss. Throwing away all junk food, carbonated beverages, and sugary desserts can also positively impact your fat loss journey.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic 6 Simple Weight Loss Hacks



1. 30-50 grams of protein 3X/day



2. Strength train 3-5X/week



3. Replace soda with water



4. Fruit becomes your new dessert



5. Walk at least 1 mile each day



6. Stop snacking all day 6 Simple Weight Loss Hacks1. 30-50 grams of protein 3X/day2. Strength train 3-5X/week3. Replace soda with water4. Fruit becomes your new dessert 5. Walk at least 1 mile each day 6. Stop snacking all day

You can check out this article for the ultimate guide to weight loss for your fat loss journey. In this article, we will list the best foods to boost your weight loss quest.

Best foods for weight loss

Here are five amazing foods that can help you lose weight faster:

1) Green Tea

Green tea refers to raw tea leaves. It's a popular beverage for weight loss. Green tea can help you get healthy skin.

It's rich in antioxidants, known as L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol. These compounds can also reduce free radicals in the body. Green tea is among the six teas to boost metabolism.

2) Berry

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, are the fruits to consider when aiming for weight loss.

They're low-carb and keto-friendly fruits. The natural sugar present in berries is safer to consume than refined processed sugars. They also contain naturally occurring compounds known as anthocyanins, which are known to reduce levels of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

Berries are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake. They taste amazing with oats, puddings, and fruit salad. Studies have suggested that berries can help lower the risk of heart disease and cancer. Berries are among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet, which can help those suffering from constipation and flatulence.

3) Cauliflower

Cauliflower is one of the best low-carb vegetables to include in your diet. Being low-carb makes it keto-friendly as well.

Hundred grams of cauliflower contains just five grams of carbs. It's also rich in dietary fiber. It's a versatile vegetable and can be used in any keto recipe. Cauliflowers can be an ideal substitute for potatoes, rice, and pasta.

4) Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is amazing for weight loss. It contains more nutrients than plain yogurt and has beneficial bacteria known as Bifidobacteria, making it one of the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. These bacteria promote gut health and improve digestion.

Greek yogurt is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin B12, zinc, potassium, and phosphorus. Greek yogurt tastes best with berries, oats, and nuts.

5) Almond

Almonds are low-carb, keto-friendly nuts to consider as a snack for fat loss. They can be consumed roasted or raw and can also be used to prepare almond milk, which is very easy to prepare at home.

It's also beneficial for gut health.

6) Broccoli

Broccoli is a low-carb vegetable. Hundred grams of broccoli contains just seven grams of carbs. It's keto-friendly and contains antioxidants required to protect the body from oxidative damage.

Broccoli can lower blood glucose levels and can improve insulin sensitivity in diabetics.

It's also rich in dietary fiber and is among the best foods that help with constipation, making it a superfood for weight loss.

Takeaway

Weight loss can be achieved by following a balanced diet and avoiding junk food. However, not all foods share the same nutritive properties. Some foods are calorie dense and contain large amounts of carbohydrates.

High-carb foods can trigger the release of insulin from the pancreas. Chronically high levels of insulin can increase body fat percentage. Choosing the right foods, to begin with, is crucial for fat loss.

One must look up the nutritive value of these foods to determine whether they're alright to consume or not. Including these foods in the diet coupled with regular exercise can yield amazing results when it comes to weight loss.

