6 Insane MMA Workouts To Build Muscle And Strength

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 75 // 11 Aug 2018, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MMA fighters are one of the toughest athletes in the world and their levels of strength, endurance and power are simply a step above the plebians

Along with their stupendous fighting skills, MMA fighters are one of the toughest athletes in the world and their levels of strength, endurance and power are simply a step above the plebians. To build your body like the MMA folks, you must tone your muscles with a high-intensity training program. Furthermore, have tremendous discipline and perform the workouts on a daily basis with unrelenting commitment levels.

Take a healthy diet that is low on fat and has tonnes of carbohydrates and lean protein. Additionally, ensure that you always have a targetted warm-up session as it improves blood circulation and flexes the muscles and thereby, reduces the risk of an injury.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six MMA workouts that you could add to your training program to build muscle mass and improve the overall body strength.

#1 Plyometric Push-Up

The plyometric push-up is an advanced variation of the push-up that targets the abs, chest and the arms with enhanced accuracy and bettered intensity. Additionally, this exercise is excellent for improving the overall quickness and the explosive power of the body.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and rest your body on the palms and the toes. Ensure that the lower arms are perpendicular to the floor and the elbows are close to the body.

Step 2: Raise your upper body in an explosive fashion such that the hands are off the floor. Clap before returning to the floor.

Step 3: Pause for a second and position yourself for the start of the next rep.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Rest your legs on a raised platform instead of resting them on the floor for added resistance and improved customisability.

#2 Medicine Ball Slam

The medicine ball slam not only targets the core but also activates a host of other stabilisation muscles in the lower and upper body, making it a great total body exercise.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart and bent knees. Secure the medicine ball with a firm grip and hold it overhead with fully extended arms.

Step 2: Explosively slam the ball onto the floor and catch it as the ball bounces back.

Step 3: Pause for a moment before starting the next rep.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: A harder slam ensures that the ball rebounds to greater heights, which ultimately makes it easier to secure the ball after the slam.

Next up: Standing Military Press

1 / 5 NEXT