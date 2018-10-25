6 Lower Trap Exercises To Build Your Lower Traps

mayank.vora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 25 Oct 2018, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lower Trap Exercises for Posture

Why should you be working on your traps? Well, if you want your back to look ‘fine’, this is where you should start. Start training your trapezoid muscle to not only look lean but to feel extraordinary too. However, a lot of people are confused as to how should they work on this particular muscle group. Are there any tips that you must remember before getting into the workout? Let us have a look at a few pointers:

1) Go heavy if you want to develop your traps. No matter what the exercise is, do not choose light dumbbells. But do not go over board. Be practical!

2) Remember, you can work your upper traps on shoulder days. Whereas, you must work on your middle traps and your lower traps on back days.

3) The lower traps are the most complex of the three. However, there are some straightforward exercises that you must do to get definite results.

4) Do not work on your traps everyday. This will lead to soreness and fatigue. 3-4 days a week is perfect to get maximum results.

5) Quantity and quality are equally important. So try to do maximum reps while maintaining the best form.

Now, let us look at some back exercises to build your lower trap muscles!

Exercise #1

Bent Over Y With Dumbbells

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Make sure that your thumbs face up.

Step 2: Bend forward such that your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Do not lock your knees.

Step 3: Slowly, raise your arms in front such that you form the letter Y with your body and your arms. Go until your arms are parallel to the floor.

Step 4: Hold this position for a second and get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Also, read 5 Killer Trap Workouts to Build Strong Trapezius Muscles

Next up: Two Arms Bent Over Dumbbell Row

1 / 6 NEXT