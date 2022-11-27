Flabby arms are a common problem for many, especially women. Fat accumulation in the arms and around the armpits not only looks unattractive but also impacts the overall functioning of the upper body.

The good news is that weight lifting exercises can help burn arm fat and give the upper body a well-toned and lean look. These exercises not only reduce fat but boost stamina and develop muscles as well.

In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best weight lifting exercises that can help you lose arm fat while giving you a slimmer and more sculpted look.

Weight lifting exercises to reduce arm fat

Here are the six most effective weight lifting exercises to get rid of arm fat and boost weight loss:

1) Overhead triceps extension

It's one of the best weight lifting exercises that primarily targets the triceps but also works to reduce arm fat.

To do the exercise:

Position your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and stand tall or sit with a straight posture.

Hold a dumbbell using both hands, and keep your thumbs interlocked. Lift the dumbbell over your head.

Start to bring the dumbbell down behind your neck while keeping your abs tight and spine stable.

Lift the dumbbell till your arms get fully extended, and ensure that your wrists are straight and elbows are pointing forward.

Repeat a few times.

2) Lateral raise

A simple yet effective arm and shoulder exercise, the lateral raises targets the deltoids and traps and helps enhance strength.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your arms on your sides, and stand straight with your feet at shoulder width.

Make sure to keep your palms facing your hips, and keep your core tight.

With your shoulder blades back, lift the dumbbells to your sides till they reach shoulder level. As you lift the dumbbells, bend your knees slightly, and slowly move the dumbbells down.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

3) Biceps curl

It's one of the most basic and functional weight lifting exercises to train the arms, especially the biceps. It helps develop muscle size, reduces arm fat, and increases strength in the upper arm.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and position your arms at your sides. Ensure that your elbows are locked.

Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders, and make sure your elbows are still.

Slowly bring your arms back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

4) Front raise

It's a productive weight lifting exercise that can enhance upper body stamina, increase shoulder stability, and prevent shoulder injuries.

To do the exercise:

Position your feet at shoulder width, and grab a dumbbell in each hand in front of your legs, with your palms facing the body.

Slightly bend your elbows, and bring the dumbbells up to your chin. Hold at the top position, and slowly bring the dumbbells back to their starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Bent-over row

It's an effective exercise to train the back muscles and arms. It helps improve hip stability and also makes the spine stronger.

To do the exercise:

Place your feet at shoulder width, and bend your knees.

Slightly bend your upper body forward by hinging at your hips, and make sure to keep your back stable and straight.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and keep your hands straight placing them under your shoulders.

Bend your elbows back; lift your arms to your sides, and pull your shoulders towards one another.

Lower the dumbbells down to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

6) Bench press

While it's considered one of the best weight lifting exercises for the chest, the bench press also works the arms and helps strengthen the triceps, lats, and deltoids. If you don’t have a bench, do this exercise by lying straight on the floor.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on a bench, and place your feet on the floor.

With your spine in a neutral position and abs engaged, pull your shoulder blades away, and ensure that your hips, shoulders, and head are in contact with the bench.

Keeping your arms against your sides, slowly lift the dumbbells with your palms at a 45-degree angle.

Lower the weights back to your chest, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

When performing the aforementioned weight lifting exercises, focus on your form, and keep the movements slow and controlled. Lift the weights safely, and do not swing your arms to initiate the movements. Keep your abs engaged and posture upright at all times.

