7 Best Barbell Exercises To Get A Toned Chest Like Homelander Antony Starr

There's no shortage of exercises for a toned chest. The desire to have a toned chest like Homelander actor Antony Starr isn't new, but it has been increasing in popularity for quite some time.

This is because the actor's physique is very aesthetic and appealing. What makes the seven workouts listed below perfect for sculpting a chest like The Boys star? Are these all compound movements or isolation exercises? If you want to know more about these barbell workouts, read on!

Best Exercises To Get A Chest Like Antony Starr

1) Decline Bench Press

Decline bench press is also a compound exercise, which means that it involves more than one muscle group at a time.

For beginners, this workout is ideal because it helps you develop strength in your pectoral muscles while also improving your core stability and coordination. Declining bench presses are perfect for an intermediate trainer who wants to work out with heavy weights without straining their muscles.

Advanced trainers can reap all of the benefits listed above by using dumbbells instead of barbells. This also helps in reducing stress on other areas of the body, such as wrists and elbows.

2) Incline Bench Press

The incline bench press is a chest exercise that targets the upper and middle parts of your chest. This move can be performed using either dumbbells or a barbell.

To do this exercise, lie on an incline bench with your feet secured under the leg attachment and your hands holding weights by your side. The weights must not be placed together. The angle of the bench should be approximately 45 degrees above horizontal—you can set it to whatever angle you’re comfortable with.

Lift the weight off its rack and hold it in front of you at arm’s length for one second. Then lower it again under control for another repetition.

3) Flat Bench Barbell Press

The flat barbell bench press is a great exercise to add to your workout routine. It's ideal to do at home, meaning you can get in shape without having to go to the gym. When you're ready to tone your chest muscles like Antony Starr, try adding flat barbell bench presses to your routine.

Here's what you'll need:

A flat bench press set (you can find these online)

A pair of dumbbells (they make the workout more challenging)

Remember to keep your back arched and not hyperextended to your elbows. Bring the bar down to your chest for optimal range of motion.

4) EZ Barbell Pullover

The EZ Barbell Pullover is a great workout for the chest. The EZ Barbell Pullover isolates the chest muscles, making this an excellent exercise to build muscle mass in your pecs.

How To Perform The EZ Barbell Pullover:

Lie down on a flat bench with a loaded EZ barbell.

Bring the barbell over your head and slightly bend your elbows.

Pull the barbell back towards your head, keeping your elbows locked to avoid any kind of joint flexion.

Once you reach the end of your concentric rep, bring it back to the starting position.

Repeat for as many reps as you can.

This workout is great for your chest, but also for your latissimus dorsi and triceps. It really allows you to stretch your muscles for maximum contraction and pectoral growth.

5) Landmine Flies

Here's how to perform this exercise:

Start with a barbell resting on the floor in front of you.

Pick up the bar by gripping it on either side, careful not to let your grip slip beyond the frame of the landmine attachment.

Stand upright and extended, with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Raise your elbows out to your sides until they form 90-degree angles (or as close as possible given how much weight you're using).

6) Incline Close-Grip Bench Press

Incline Close-Grip Bench Press is one of the best workouts you can do for pectoral growth. Not only does it hit your chest, but also your triceps. The close-grip takes the load off your chest but still keeps it engaged, subsequently adding more load to the triceps.

7) Upright Rows

Upright rows are an incredible exercise for your upper body. Yes, you're probably thinking: aren't upright rows for your shoulders? Yes, and you'd be correct to think that. However, it's one of those multi-faceted workouts that trains every single muscle in your pectoral and deltoid regions. If you're trying to get a toned chest like Antony Starr, it's just what you need.

Now you know the seven best barbell workouts to get a toned chest like Homelander Antony Starr. If you're looking to add some more size and strength to your chest, then we highly recommend these exercises. They will help you build muscle while also improving your bench press!

