7 Connective Tissue Disorders That Might Ruin Your Physical Health

Connective tissue disorder is quite common these days. This is because, connective tissue is an important structure that connects all the cells together, and if these tissues catch any kind of inflammation, it can cause severe problems. It resembles and works as a strong rubber band, and it is made up of proteins like collagen and elastin.

Connective tissues are everywhere in the body, such as skin and fat to muscles, joints, and even eyes. Hence, it is crucial to understand the disorders related to the connective tissues. In this article, we will discuss connective tissue disorder and its possible treatments.

Understanding All about Connective Tissue Disorder

Connective tissues are a complex web important for bodily functions (image by freepik on freepik)

We have to know first that there are two types of connective tissue disorder, one which originates due to genetic disposition and the other from the inflammation of the tissues. Below are some connective tissue disorders that can be severe:

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

This syndrome has almost 10 different types and the symptoms of this disease are stretchy skin and weak blood vessels. This connective tissue disorder affects collagen, and its severity depends on person to person and their genetic glitch.

Epidermolysis Bullosa

This disease is identified by extra sensitive skin that even the gentlest touch turns into blisters. It is caused by genetic mutation, and it can negatively impact internal organs.

Marfan Syndrome

People who are tall and slender are generally affected by this disease, and it is caused by a defect in the fibrillin protein. Individuals have to go through aortic aneurysms, and it can affect the bones, ligaments, and organs.

Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

The cause of these diseases is quite unknown, and the symptoms are inflammation of muscles and skin, fatigue, and weight loss. These disorders can be severe and can further lead to the probability of cancer.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Pain in the joints, swelling, and possible deformities are the symptoms of this disease. It is caused when the immune system directly harms the lining of the joint, which can lead to permanent joint damage.

Scleroderma

It is also termed as lupus, and its actual cause is unknown for now. However, it is caused by inflammation and autoimmune responses that impact on skin, joints, and organs. The symptoms of lupus are rashes and kidney-related problems.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

The actual cause of lupus is unknown for now. However, it is caused by the inflammation and the autoimmune responses that impacts skin, joints, and organs. The symptoms of lupus are rashes and kidney-related problems.

Treatment for Connective Tissue Disorder

Connective tissue disorder can be treated with surgeries (Image by jcomp on freepik)

Genetic Connective Tissue Disorders include diseases like Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, osteogenesis imperfecta, epidermolysis bullosa, and Marfan syndrome, and they can be treated by therapies specially designed for genes. It provides a possibility of decreasing the risk of problematic genes. Another treatment for these disorders is surgery, like aortic aneurysm repair.

Autoimmune connective tissue disorders comprise polymyositis, dermatomyositis, vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjogren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma, among others. They can possibly be cured by managing the inflammation of the affected areas and controlling the symptoms. Anti-inflammatory drugs and immunosuppressants can also be used to alleviate the risk of these disorders.

Connective tissue disorders can be severe if not treated at the earliest, as these tissues are very vital for the cells to stick together. Consulting a healthcare professional, understanding the problem, and getting it treated will be beneficial for the further complexity of the disease.