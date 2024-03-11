7 Health benefits of Earl Grey: enjoy sipping nutrients from a teacup

Who doesn’t like a cup of tea right when we get up or in the evening along with some snacks? Earl Grey tea, a black tea blend with the oil of bergamot, is refined, aromatic, and one of the best blends for tea lovers.

The English drink originally coming from the tea plantations of the United Kingdom. This beverage is made with black tea leaves as the base and then infused with bergamot oil for the flavourful and citrusy notes.

Not only is this tea delicious but has a lot of health benefits too. It can promote weight loss, reduce anxiety, and many more. Let us delve deep into the Earl Grey benefits and understand the importance of it in our daily lives and how it contributes to our health.

Health benefits of Earl Grey

1. Better heart health

Health benefits of Earl Grey: Better Heart health and no heart diseases (Image by Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

Drinking this tea daily can promote better heart health and help you stay away from heart diseases.

When you have it daily, it lowers your blood glyceride levels and increases the amount of good cholesterol in the body. ( LDL cholesterol is bad cholesterol which is lowered upon drinking this tea and HDL or the good cholesterol levels increase).

2. Helps to fight anxiety and depression

Health benefits of Earl Grey: Helps to fight anxiety and depression (Image by Christopher Ott/Unsplash)

Drinking this beverage can help you calm down, ease up your anxiety, lower your depression levels, and provide relief from any kind of stress ~ L- Theanine in the leaves promotes calmness and the smell of the bergamot oil (with aromatherapy qualities ) also helps in the process of promoting better moods.

3. Added Immunity

Health benefits of Earl Grey: Can help fight cough and cold, by boosting immunity (Image by Brittany Colette/Unsplash)

The leaves of Earl Grey are rich in antioxidants~ which fight oxidative stress and the bergamot oil provides Vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps to fight diseases like cough and cold. It also reduces inflammation caused by free radicals.

Being rich in antioxidants, it also helps to fight cancer by battling the cancer-causing radicals.

4. Flawless skin

Health Benefits Of Earl Grey: Can help to attain flawless skin (Image by Amanda Dalbjorn/Unsplash)

Drink a cup or two of Earl Grey daily and enjoy its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can contribute to healthy, flawless, and spotless skin. It will also reduce aging and make you look younger because of the antioxidants present in it.

If you have skin conditions like allergies, rashes, acne, or others, drinking this tea can be the solution to all skin problems.

5. Promotes Weight loss

Drinking Earl Grey Tea can promote weight loss by increasing metabolism (Image by Total Shape/Unsplash)

Because of its citrus extracts, drinking this potion daily can aid in weight loss and the polyphenols present in it, can boost your metabolism and reduce oxidative stress.

6. Added energy

Can boost your energy levels and is similar to a caffeine boost (Image by Jordan Opel/Unsplash)

This drink gives a stimulant boost similar to caffeine, found in coffee but at low levels with almost no side effects. This tea provides energy to the body when it is drank and you also get hydrated in the process.

L-theanine(a certain amino acid found in tea) balances the effects caused by caffeine (like increased alertness)and relaxes the body.

7. Better teeth health

Health benefits of Earl Grey: Better Teeth Health (Image by Lesly Juarez/Unsplash)

The antioxidant called catechin present in this tea fights tooth decay and also helps to avoid oral infections. The fluoride present in it makes the enamel strong and keeps your teeth white and shiny.

Now that you know all the benefits of Earl Grey, drink a cup or two daily, or a few times a week, and enjoy every sip with your favorite tea recipes or mixes.