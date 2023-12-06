8 Healthiest Foods to Eat on an Empty Stomach

The best way to start your mornings is with healthy foods to eat on an empty stomach. Along with a nutritious breakfast, this helps maintain energy and satisfy your hunger for long hours. This meal should have good amounts of fiber, protein, vitamins, and healthy fats.

On an empty stomach, some foods are ideal to eat, while others need to be avoided. The food groups that should not be eaten as the first meal of the day include bananas, raw cucumbers, carbonated drinks, caffeinated drinks, tomatoes, pears, sweets, and yogurt.

A balanced breakfast typically includes protein, fiber, and a range of nutrients. Try simple options like eggs, whole wheat toast with toppings, nuts, and green tea for an easy and nutritious breakfast. Let us take a look at the foods that are best to eat on an empty stomach and give our day a healthy boost.

8 Best Foods to Eat on an Empty Stomach

The food we eat as the first meal of the day is a very important decision, as it sets the energy for how productive our plans for the day will be. Here is a list of the best foods to incorporate into what we eat on an empty stomach:

1. Honey, water, and lemon

Sip a glass of warm water infused with half a lemon and one tablespoon of honey. Honey's mineral, flavonoid, vitamin, and enzyme content helps maintain and cleanse your digestive system.

When combined, water and honey help you stay hydrated all day long, speed up your metabolism, and regularly flush away toxins. Adding to this, water and honey have extremely few calories.

2. Fresh fruits

Fruits have an abundance of nutrients that are amazing for our health, like fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. It is helpful to eat fresh fruits first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as they can help with weight loss, natural energy enhancement, and system detoxification.

Fresh fruits are also super gentle on the stomach and are good to be consumed on an empty stomach. It helps with toxin elimination and boosts smooth bowel movement. It is also believed to decrease the bad cholesterol in the body.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is made from rolled or steel-cut oats. It contains beta-glucan, a soluble fiber with probiotic and antioxidant qualities that can help decrease glucose and cholesterol levels.

Oats also help you feel fuller for longer, which will lessen the urge to nibble in the middle of the morning because of the way your body breaks them down. The high content of soluble fiber in oats aids in digestion and is also believed to lower cholesterol.

4. Soaked almonds

High concentrations of vital nutrients, such as fiber, protein, vitamin E, manganese, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, can be found in almonds. Almonds are best eaten soaked the night before. Eat around 8–10 almonds every morning. Soaking the almonds overnight makes the skin soft, and you can easily peel them off.

5. Amla (gooseberry) juice

Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach is believed to ignite the metabolism rate of the body, helping the body burn calories more efficiently. Additionally, its high fiber content may create a feeling of fullness, thereby reducing overeating.

Rich in vitamin C, amla also helps boost immunity. The consumption of amla on a regular basis is believed to increase one’s lifespan. The alkalinity of amla strengthens the digestive system and also helps in maintaining great skin, hair, and eyesight.

6. Eggs

Eggs provide a diverse range of health benefits, the main one being that they keep you full for a longer time, thus keeping you from overeating or untimely munching on foods. Being high in calories, eggs make you consume fewer calories throughout the day, thus aiding fat reduction in the long run.

Eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin in the yolk, antioxidants that appear to support eye health and may have benefits for skin, liver, eye, and cardiovascular health.

7. Dates

Dates provide instant energy to kickstart your day. The soluble fibers present in dates help maintain great digestive health and relieve constipation. Also, the potassium present in them is believed to treat stomach upset and diarrhea.

Eating dates every morning on an empty stomach can promote healthy weight loss too. This is due to the high fiber content, which slows nutrient absorption in the large intestine. Moreover, dates can increase metabolism by reducing the production of short-chain fatty acids.

8. Chia seeds

One excellent source of fiber is chia seeds. Almost 10 grams (one ounce, or 28 grams) of dry chia seeds are high in fiber. Additionally, this fiber boosts the amount of food passing through your digestive track and absorbs water, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. Among other advantages, the nutrients in chia seeds may help control blood sugar, reduce cholesterol, and avoid inflammation.

Therefore, it is important to regularly consume these food groups on an empty stomach to reap their benefits. The best choices to fill you up and boost your overall health are the food groups that are high in fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.