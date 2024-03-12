8 homemade toners for healthy and glowing skin

An extremely important part of every skincare regime, a homemade toner does not get the credit it deserves. Dermatologists also consider it to be an important part of our self-care routine.

Homemade toners help remove soap residue, makeup, and extra oil on the skin, balance the (pH) levels, and reduce the visibility of pores.

They also infuse the epidermis with vitamins ( herbs, green tea, and essential oils) and keep it hydrated.

8 homemade toner tips for healthy and glowing skin

1. Rose water toner

Rosewater toner for better skin (Image by Freepik)

Rose hydrosol soothes the surface whilst keeping it moist and hydrated. It not only makes you feel beautiful but also gives off a wonderful fragrance at the same time. Here are the steps to make this toner for your skin:

Add 7 to 8 rose petals in a boiler and a cup of water. Let it boil for 5 -10 minutes while covering it with a lid. Once it cools down, pour the liquid into a spray bottle and use it.

2. Witch hazel toner

Homemade toner with witch hazel has magical skin care properties (Image by wirestock on Freepik)

This product acts as a skin tightener, helps calm the epidermis, and prevents irritation, acne, and swelling.

How to make it :

Add 4 tbsp of witch hazel to a spraying bottle and make sure it is alcohol-free to prevent drying. Put 2 spoons of aloe vera in the same container and a few drops of essential oils. Mix the ingredients vigorously. Use directly or with cotton pads on the skin. Store the rest in the refrigerator for later use.

3. Using Frankincense

Homemade toner with Frankincense oil (Image by Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

This essential oil is mixed with hydrosol and is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits - It keeps the skin firm and glowing. Adding orange, lavender, rose and rosemary water helps in cleansing and refreshing the skin. Here are the steps for a perfect Frankincense toner:

Add 3 ounces of hydrosol or distilled water to a spray bottle along with one teaspoon of glycerin. Put 6 to 7 drops of the frankincense oil. Mix the ingredients and use them at night, after cleansing your skin to wake up with a radiant glow.

4. Green tea toner

Homemade toner made with green tea leaves (Image by Timothy Newman/Unsplash)

The green tea leaves are known to help with complexion and are filled with antioxidants that lock moisture and remove excess oil from the skin.

The Steps

Use a boiler and add 2 to 3 bags of green tea. Add a cup of water and on medium heat start boiling. After 10 to 15 minutes turn off the heater and let it cool down. Pour the mix into a spray bottle. After cleansing your face use the toner directly, or pour it onto a cotton pad and gently pat it onto your skin.

5. Toner With Essential Oils

Homemade toner with essential oils (Image by freepik)

These oils have many beneficial properties. Tea tree oil is the most common of all essential oils as it helps prevent acne. However, keep in mind that it is an extremely strong oil and may cause burning or tingling sensations in irritated areas on sensitive skin. Those with delicate skin can use other alternatives such as lavender, chamomile, sandalwood, etc.

Steps to make this toner

Add 1 tablespoon of witch hazel to a spraying bottle and 1/2 tbsp of vitamin E, which helps prevent acne or bumps on the skin. Put 3 to 4 drops of lavender essential oil or any other essential oil of your choice. Mix well and use it after cleansing your skin.

6. Vitamin C toner

Homemade toner with citrusy fruits (Image by Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)

Vitamin C is a vital ingredient and a refreshing one, as it helps add ascorbic acid to the skin (this acid acts as an antioxidant to protect our cells from free radicals). It also helps to heal wounds.

Here are the steps to make this product at home

Make sure to use organic citrus fruits to avoid pesticides. Take a peel of a clean orange or lime and a tablespoon of alcohol-free witch hazel and pour one cup of boiling water. Use a strainer to strain the ingredients into a spraying bottle and use it only after cleansing your face.

7. Neem leaves toner

Homemade toner made with neem leaves (Image by Sourajit Hazra/Unsplash)

Neem leaves are known for their medical and antibacterial benefits as they help to get rid of itchiness, and redness. They also prevent breakouts and reduce extra oil from the skin. Here are the steps to create the perfect neem toner:

Add 6-10 neem leaves in a cup of water and boil it for half an hour. After half an hour, let the mixture cool down. Strain the liquid into a spray bottle and place it in the refrigerator. Cool it down before using it to get the best results.

8. Apple cider toner

Preserve your youth with the best homemade toner (Image by drobotdean on Freepik)

This ingredient naturally exfoliates the epidermis while giving it a brighter and even tone. Apple Cider along with scented mayweed and honey helps soothe the skin and fight bacteria without changing the pH levels.

Steps to make it

Add a tea bag to a boiling cup of water(preferably chamomile tea). Put a tablespoon of honey and apple cider vinegar in it. Strain the ingredients into a spraying bottle and it is ready to use.

A homemade toner is a chemical free essential in your skincare routine and there are plenty of recipes that you could make according to your own needs.

So make yours at home and get clear and glowing skin.