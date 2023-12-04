Melatonin is a hormone made in the body. It regulates night and day cycles, sleep-wake cycles, and it's supplements are often put together in a lab.

Melatonin is generally safe for short-term use. It does not often cause dependence, a lessening response to repeated use, or hangover effects, in contrast to many other sleep aids.

While adverse effects from melatonin are rare in adults, there are a handful that happen often. Discuss these adverse effects with your doctor, and if the symptoms persist, cease taking melatonin.

Taking melatonin supplements is a popular way to boost your body’s natural supply. They’re generally safe and not habit-forming, but they can interfere with some prescription medications and may cause side effects such as headaches, nausea, drowsiness, and dizziness.

8 Side-Effects of Melatonin

While melatonin supplements can improve sleep in certain cases, they are not for everyone. It is important to carefully consider melatonin’s potential benefits, drawbacks, and issues related to dosage and quality. Here are the potential side-effects of consuming melatonin regularly:

1)Headache

A typical complaint associated with melatonin consumption is headache. An unpleasant reaction, such as a headache, is possible whenever the body is exposed to a new drug.

In addition, melatonin has the ability to extend REM sleep, which is when most dreams happen. Melatonin increases the length of time a person spends in the sleep stage that is linked to most dreams, potentially increasing the duration of nightmares.

Headache among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by piacquadio)

2) Daytime sleepiness

Melatonin's effects may cause daytime sleepiness. Melatonin is commonly used to induce sleep. But this drowsiness may last until the next day.

When you want to be awake but feel compelled to go to sleep, it is known as daytime drowsiness. When using melatonin, this is the most frequent adverse effect that people encounter.

Sleepiness among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by piacquadio)

3) Dizziness

Melatonin may cause dizziness as a side effect. It's crucial to abstain from drinking while using melatonin pills. Although your body naturally produces melatonin, taking too much of it could make you feel exhausted when you wake up. It is thus a very prominent side-effect of melatonin.

Dizziness among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by grabowska)

4) Nausea

One of the most common side effects that melatonin users report experiencing is nausea. In addition to stomach discomfort or cramps, it may also cause annoyance and discomfort. Furthermore, some people may experience disorientation and tiredness during the day after waking up with a "hangover."

Nausea among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by piacquadio)

5) Vivid dreams or nightmares

People who use melatonin often report vivid dreams or nightmares. Supplemental melatonin can increase a person’s sleep time overall. Furthermore, melatonin has the ability to prolong REM sleep, during which the majority of dreams take place.

Melatonin may give people more time to have nightmares by lengthening the duration of time they spend in the sleep stage, where most dreams occur.

Nightmares among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by kang)

6) Stomach cramps

Taking too much melatonin can lead to stomach irritation. Some people may also be more sensitive to oral melatonin, regardless of how much they take. If your stomach discomfort worsens while taking melatonin, contact your healthcare provider.

Stomach cramps among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

7) Sleep changes

Since you’re supplementing your body’s natural melatonin levels, you may experience changes in your sleeping patterns. The brain begins producing more melatonin up to two hours before your typical bedtime, with peak levels developing between 2AM and 4AM.

By taking additional melatonin at the wrong time, you could shift the timing of your current sleep-wake cycle. It’s also possible that taking melatonin at the wrong time will cause the supplement to not work.

Sleep changes among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shvets)

8) Mood changes

Mood changes associated with taking melatonin include brief bouts of depression and irritability. These changes have been reported, both high and low, sometimes along with psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations and paranoia.

It is advised that individuals with major depression or psychotic disorders consult with a health care professional before using melatonin.

Mood changes among Side-effects of Melatonin (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monstera)

Therefore, melatonin should never be the first plan for dealing with sleep issues. Developing good sleep hygiene and routines is an essential first step. It is important to understand the side effects of consuming melatonin before adding a regular intake to your regime.