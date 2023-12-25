Add these gut-friendly foods to your diet for holidays

Having a list of gut-friendly foods for holidays can come in handy post Christmas dinner. Food is supposed to be joyous and celebratory, but it can also be a source of stress for those who are sensitive to certain foods.

If you have food allergies or sensitivities, navigating the holiday spread can be challenging because many traditional holiday dishes include ingredients that might upset your stomach.

So what's a person with an inflamed gut supposed to do? In this post we'll explore some of our favorite gut-friendly foods (and drinks) that will make your upcoming celebrations more enjoyable and less painful!

1) Fermented Foods

Eat kimchi or fav pickles (Image via unsplash/ little plant)

One of the important gut-friendly food for holidays are fermented foods, which are a great choice because they support your gut health and immune system, which can be compromised by travel. Fermented foods also contain probiotics that help balance out your microbiome, or the bacteria in your gut.

Finally, fermented foods can help with digestion: they contain prebiotics - a form of fiber that helps promote good bacterial growth in the colon. Other types (like sauerkraut) are easier to digest than others (such as pickles).

2) Onions

Gut-friendly food : Regulates your blood sugar levels (Image via Unsplash/ K8 0)

Onions are a good source of vitamin C, B6 and selenium. They contain quercetin which is a flavonoid that has anti-inflammatory properties. Onions also contain chromium, an essential mineral that helps regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production in the pancreas.

Onions are one of the most desired gut-friendly food for holidays and can be eaten raw or cooked depending on your preference but make sure you don't cook them too long as this will destroy the beneficial nutrients they contain!

3) Bananas

Curbs cravings (Image via Unsplash/ Anastasia Eremina)

Bananas are a good source of potassium, which is good for your heart. This gut friendly food for holidays also contain fiber that helps keep your digestive system running smoothly. And finally, bananas are an excellent source of vitamin B6 (a nutrient that helps curb cravings).

The benefits of eating bananas go beyond your digestion. They can also help improve your mood and energy levels, thanks to the B vitamins they contain. And if you’re worried about getting enough vitamin C in your diet, bananas are a good source of this nutrient as well.

4) Whole Grains

Keeps you full and satisfied (Image via Unsplash/ Young Shih)

Whole grains are a great source of fiber, which can help your body absorb nutrients and keep you feeling full. Whole grains are the best gut-friendly food for holidays and also high in B vitamins specifically thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folate that help break down carbs into energy.

Whole grains contain magnesium that's essential for healthy bones and muscles as well as zinc which plays a role in cell growth and repair. Iron helps transport oxygen throughout the body so it's important to have enough iron when you're working out regularly or pregnant (your baby needs the extra oxygen).

5) Beans And Legumes

Lowers cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/ Shelley Pauls)

Beans and legumes are not only a gut-friendly food for holidays but also are a great source of protein, fiber, nutrients and prebiotics. Prebiotics are important for the healthy bacteria in your gut. Beans and legumes also contain B vitamins which help to maintain energy levels during the holidays season.

Beans and legumes are high in fiber, which can help to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Fiber also helps to fill you up so that you eat less overall. Legumes are low in fat and calories, making them an ideal food choice when trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

6) Broccoli

Reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash/ Hans Ripa)

Broccoli is a great source of fiber, which helps you feel full and promotes healthy digestion. It's also rich in vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining a strong immune system. Broccoli has been shown to lower the risk of many types of cancer, including ovarian, stomach and colorectal cancers.

It's high in antioxidants that fight free radicals. Broccoli being a gut friendly food for holidays contains sulforaphane (a compound that gives broccoli its smell). It has anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes by reducing inflammation throughout the body.

7) Bone Broth

Keeps your bone healthy (Image via Unsplash/ Jonathan Pielmayer)

Bone broth is rich in collagen and gelatin, which are great for gut health. It can be used as a base for soups, stews and sauces. Bone broth is easy to make at home by simmering bones with vegetables such as onions and garlic for 8-24 hours.

This gut-friendly food for holiday is rich in minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for healthy bones and teeth. It also contains chondroitin sulphate and glucosamine, which help prevent osteoarthritis and joint pain due to aging.

If you're looking for some gut-friendly food for holidays, we've got you covered! These recipes are all easy to make and delicious. They use ingredients that are friendly to your microbiome, so they won't cause inflammation or other digestive distress symptoms.