Are Chipotle Peppers a Healthy Choice?

Chipotle peppers are smoke-dried ripe jalapeno peppers used for seasoning in Mexican and Mexican-inspired cuisines. They're a popular dish in the southwestern United States as well.

The most popular delicacy is Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Jalapeno peppers are quite popular around the globe. They're eaten raw, pickled, and smoked before consumption. They can add flavor to various dishes.

In this article, we will analyze whether these chilies are a healthy choice as a natural flavoring agent.

Uses of Chipotle Peppers

Different types of these peppers have a similar spicy and smoky taste. As their flesh is thick, it's recommended to cook it slowly for tenderness.

They're often used after slightly toasting under high heat. These chilies can be soaked in warm water before processing. In Mexican cooking, these chilies are often used in soups and stews.

Cayenne pepper is another type of flavorful chili.

Nutritional Value of Chipotle Peppers

The typical nutritional value of nutrients in 100 grams of chipotle chilies are:

Energy: 324 kcal

Carbohydrates: 69.86 g

Sugars: 41.06 g

Fiber: 28.7 g

Fat: 4.36 g

Protein: 10.58 g

Vitamin A: 26488 IU

Vitamin A: 1324 msg_RAE

Vitamin B (folate): 51 mcg

Vitamin B3 (Niacin): 8.669 mg

Vitamin B6: 0.810 mg

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid): 31.4 mg

Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol): 3.14 mg

Vitamin K (phylloquinone): 108.2 mcg

Calcium: 45 mg

Copper: 0.228 mg

Iron: 6.04 mg

Magnesium: 88 mg

Manganese: 0.821 mg

Phosphorus: 159 mg

Potassium: 1870 mg

Sodium: 91 mg

Zinc: 1.02 mg

These peppers are amazing sources of plant-based vitamin K and plant-based vitamin A, known as beta-carotene. They're also one of the natural foods for vitamin A deficiency.

Claimed Health Benefits of Chipotle Peppers

Mexicans often claim that these chilies are effective in lifting mood and making the brain alert. That might be due to the presence of capsaicin, a compound that imparts heat to chilies.

A research article published in the journal Open Heart concluded that the said compound may have key potential for promoting vascular and metabolic health.

Chipotle peppers are one of the foods to maximize your vitamin C intake. They're also rich in carotenoids and potassium, making these peppers a healthy option to consider in place of packaged artificially flavored sauces and condiments.

Natural compounds present in peppers have various anti-inflammatory properties. so consuming them regularly can help reduce chronic inflammation.

Recipes with Chipotle Peppers

Here're a few amazing sauces and other dishes that can be made with this pepper:

1) Sour sauce

This versatile sauce can be used with a variety of snacks. It contains Greek yogurt, which is among the probiotic-rich foods to add to your diet.

Ingredients:

1 (7oz) of Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1/2 cup Sour cream or greek yogurt

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

Salt to taste

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp lime juice

Handful of cilantro

Instructions:

Take everything in a food processor jar.

Blend till the mixture is smooth.

Pour into a sauce bowl.

2) Chipotle chicken wrap

Try out this amazing recipe to add flavor to your chicken wraps.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of butter

1 onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 chicken breasts, sliced

2 tbsp chipotle paste

400g of chopped tomatoes

400g of black beans

4 large corn tortilla wraps

1/2 avocado, peeled and sliced

1/2 lettuce, shredded

1 lime, for the flavor

Instructions:

Heat the butter in a frying pan over low heat.

Add the onion, and cook for ten minutes till it's softened. Add the garlic, and stir for a minute.

Add the chicken, and fry under medium-high heat till it's brown.

Add the paste, and stir to coat for a minute.

Add the tomatoes, and bring them to a boil.

Serve warm.

Bottom Line

Considering the value of nutrients and health benefits of naturally occurring compounds in jalapenos, it can be easily concluded that chipotle peppers are a healthy choice among common condiments and spices.

However, it has to be kept in mind that peppers should not be considered a major source of nutrients and should only be used as a flavoring agent.

