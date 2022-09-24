“I’m not training heavy anymore,”: Arnold Schwarzenegger on his current wellness routine

Bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75, but he still has plenty of energy. The 13-time world bodybuilding champion won his first major event, Mr. Universe, at the age of 20. However, things aren't quite the same for Schwarzenegger as they were before in terms of bodybuilding.

After his heart surgery in 2018, Schwarzenegger was advised to not train heavy. In an interview with Men's Health, he opened up about his struggles post-surgery and why his lifestyle has changed since his glory days as Mr. Olympia. He said,

“I’m not training heavy anymore. After my heart surgery, I was advised not to train heavy. Not go three reps, heaviest weight, and all that stuff. So now I do lighter weights and more reps.”

At his age, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to push past the boundaries and persistently sets an example for the future of bodybuilding. He's had his ups and downs over the years, especially in his post-bodybuilding phase. However, one way or another, he's paved the way for himself to come back stronger. In this piece, we'll take a look at Schwarzenegger's current wellness routine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Wellness Routine

While Arnold Schwarzenegger's routine has changed significantly since his peak in the 1970s, it remains enviable, regardless of his age. Firstly, Arnold stresses the importance of getting up nice and early in the morning.

The Terminator actor shared,

"Say ‘I’m going to wake up in the morning an hour early,’ and just work on that. And then the next time, say ‘I’m going to wake up early and I’m going to make my coffee or my tea, and I’m gonna read papers.’ "

He added, emphasizing the most important aspect of a routine,

"The key thing about a routine, is that you don’t ask yourself should I, shouldn’t I, you just do it. We don’t ask ourselves ‘should I inhale now? Should I exhale now?’ We don’t ask ourselves if we should take a shower every day."

These days, Arnold is up by 5 am, after which he rides his bike to the gym, where he'll typically train for around 45 minutes. Due to his surgery, Schwarzenegger can no longer lift the heaviest weight and do three reps. Instead, he's focusing on lighter weights with more repetitions. While he is up early, Arnold does not require the same amount of sleep as he did in his youth. At 19, used to sleep 9 hours a day because his body needed it. Now, he wakes up six hours after going to bed, regardless of where he is.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also told Men's Health magazine how he wasn't always health conscious.

“I wasn’t always health-conscious. When you’re young, you get away with a lot of things.”

Arnold could have gotten away with it easier when he was 20, but at 75, he can't afford to make mistakes. This necessitates a strict diet and workout regimen that has been tailored to suit his current needs while still pushing him to his limits. His diet has probably changed the most in his life.

He stays away from animal protein, particularly red meat. However, he enjoys a good steak from time to time. Arnold Schwarzenegger even added that he feels better on greens, stating that you don't need to eat animal protein exclusively to get big. For now, you'll find him stocking up on lettuce, spinach, eggs, strawberries, and other vegan-friendly foods, instead of beef, fish, and chicken.

Conclusion

At 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger is breaking all the possible barriers. While it is not surprising, it is incredibly encouraging to see him putting his health first and working hard to maintain his fitness. What makes him stand out is his love and passion for bodybuilding. Even today, he supports the sport and has provided a platform to countless athletes, helping them further their careers.

