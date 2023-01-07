5 Best Exercise Equipment For Seniors To Stay In Shape

There tends to be numerous exercise equipment for seniors that will help in building a healthy workout routine while reducing the probability related to injuries. It is important to use equipment that is both efficient and enjoyable for seniors.

These are great options for exercise equipment for seniors that will help in boosting physical endurance, building flexibility in the body, improving cardiovascular health, and burning calories. They will help you maintain a healthy workout routine for the body without straining your muscles.

Here, in this article, we have curated a list of five best exercise equipment for seniors that will help in improving the overall health and fitness of the body.

Rowing machine workout. (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Stability ball and elliptical machine are among the most efficient exercise equipment for seniors

#1 Stability Ball

Stability balls are among the perfect exercise equipment for seniors that will help in building core strength. Core strength will help in enhancing the posture of your body, increasing balance, and improving the mobility of the body.

How to use a stability ball?

Seniors can perform stability ball exercises by just sitting on the ball, which helps in strengthening core muscles.

#2 Elliptical Machine

Elliptical machines can be one of the best exercise equipment for seniors, which will help in blasting calories from the body along with improving endurance, building balance, and more. This will also help in enhancing cardiovascular fitness in the body by boosting your heart rate.

How to use an elliptical machine?

Grasp the handles with both your palms and position your feet on the pads. Now turn on the machine and start with the movements. Keep performing the movement on the machine. You can also increase the level of the machine for greater resistance.

#3 Rowing Machine

Rowing machines are great exercise equipment for seniors that will help in increasing the muscular endurance of the body and strengthening your core region along with providing your body with a good workout.

How to use a rowing machine?

Assume a seated position on the machine with your feet locked on the pads. Start driving the handle to your body while maintaining a good posture of the body. Repeat.

#4 Exercise Bike

This is also amongst the efficient exercise equipment for seniors that will help in enhancing heart health along with blasting fat from the body. Exercise bikes for seniors will also help in building overall strength in the body.

How to use an exercise bike?

Assume a seated position on the exercise bike before grasping the handles in your palms and starting pedaling. Increase the level of the bike for greater resistance.

#5 Wrist Weights

Wrist weight tends to be amongst the perfect exercise equipment for seniors that will help them amp up their fitness routine without increasing the likelihood of getting injured, as will other free weights.

Additionally, wrist weights tend to be versatile piece of equipment that can be used for several exercises such as jogging or while working out on an elliptical machine.

How to use wrist weights?

Attach wrist weights to your wrists or you can also hold them in your palms if you prefer. Now, you can go for a walk or perform any other exercise that you like. They are great in the sense that they will challenge your body without straining your wrists.

Yoga mat workout (Image via Pexels/ RODNAE Productions)

Additionally, if you do not like working out in the gym with the above-listed exercise equipment, you can also opt for a yoga mat. Yoga mats will enable you to perform different types of yoga poses without requiring any other equipment, significantly reducing the chances of getting injured.

These low-impact yoga exercises will provide you with varied health benefits, ranging from increased flexibility to greater strength in the body. Furthermore, you can even perform Pilates on the yoga mat, which will help in building overall balance in the body and strengthening core muscles.

Overall, the above article discusses some of the best exercise equipment for seniors which will enhance the overall well-being of the body while keeping it active. This equipment will mostly provide a low-impact workout for your body without straining your joints and muscles.

