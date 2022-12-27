Core exercises with weights will help you build a stronger core along with helping you burn fat from your body.

There are several core exercises with weights that will provide your body with extensive benefits. They tend to be harder than bodyweight exercises, so it is natural if your muscles are shaking or you find it difficult to complete the last few repetitions.

Here, we have created a list of the best and most efficient core exercises with weights that you should definitely incorporate into your workout routine.

Core exercises with weights to build strength. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Core Exercises with Weights That You Should Definitely Try

1. Low-to-High Wood Chop

This is among the best core exercises with weights that will engage your upper abdominals and obliques along with elevating your heart rate. This is a full-body workout that will help in blasting fat from your body as well as toning your muscles.

Here's how to do a low-to-high wood chop:

Start this exercise in an elongated standing position while holding any weight such as a dumbbell with both your palms.

Squat to the quarter position before twisting to the right side and positioning the dumbbell on the outward of your right leg.

Elevate the dumbbell in a diagonal manner across your body while twisting to the left side so that the dumbbell is positioned over your head.

Move your right foot as required.

With control, return the weight back to the starting position.

Swap sides and repeat.

2. Plank with Dumbbell Pull Through

This workout belongs to the category of effective core exercises with weights that seriously work on your core stability along with the overall strength of the body. It also helps in increasing the overall balance in the body with the movements of this exercise.

Here's how to do a plank with dumbbell pull through:

Start this exercise in a conventional high plank position with a dumbbell positioned on the right side of your body.

Make sure to keep your hands in alignment with your shoulders while keeping your glutes squeezed.

Your core muscles should engage with your back flat before clutching the dumbbell with your left palm and bringing it underneath your body so that it is towards the left side of your body.

However, you should not rotate your hips throughout the movement.

With control, repeat on the alternative side.

3. Wall Ball Sit-Ups

This is also among the dynamic core exercises with weights that will maintain constant burn in your abdominals and enable you to get stronger with this variation of sit-ups.

Here's how to do wall ball sit-ups:

Begin this exercise with a conventional butterfly pose in front of the wall with your knees open wide and the soles of your feet touching together.

Position the medicine ball to your chest level before leaning backward and laying down on the ground.

Now, perform a repeat sit-up before bringing the ball to your face and throwing it against the wall.

Catch the ball to your chest as it bounces back.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

Core exercises with weights to reduce fat percentage. (Image via Pexels/Julia Larsen)

4. Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine ball slams are also fantastic core exercises with weights that will help in burning a high number of the calories along with increasing the core strength. This exercise will also help in toning your body.

Here's how to do medicine ball slams:

Begin in an elongated standing position with your feet apart at a wider than hip distance while the medicine ball is positioned on the floor in front of your body.

Squat down as you clutch the ball by keeping your back straight and head lifted.

Now, assume the standing position and bring the weight over your head with your arms extended above.

With force, slam the ball to the ground and reverse the movement. Repeat.

5. Standing Side Bends

Standing side bends also belong to categories of core exercises with weights that effectively stretch your body while strengthening your obliques.

Here's how to do standing side bends:

Start in an elongated standing position with your feet apart wider than the hip distance and clutch a dumbbell in both your palms before extending your hands over your head.

Bend your body sideways to the left while keeping your abdominals super tight.

Your neck should be neutral throughout the movement.

Now, bring your body back to enter position before bending to the left side. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Russian twists to build strength and core stability. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The aforementioned article mentions the best and most fantastic core exercises with weights that you should inculcate into your workout routine to build a stronger core.

These core exercises with weights will offer you a variety of benefits that include improving your body posture, building overall balance, protecting your body from injury, and more. These exercises will help you increase your overall strength as well as burn a decent amount of calories.

However, it is recommended that beginners start with bodyweight abs exercises before inculcating weights into your abs workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes