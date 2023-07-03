Best tea for acid reflux: 5 herbal teas you need to try

Looking for the 'best tea for acid reflux' can be a daunting task. Whether you experience frequent heartburn or simply want a natural way to alleviate your symptoms, here are some of the best tea that is sure to provide the relief you have been searching for.

From ancient times to today, many have turned to herbal remedies as a way to treat their digestive health problems. Tea has been used throughout history for its medicinal properties, allowing you to get relief without the use of harsh drugs.

Brew and Sip The Best Tea for Acid Reflux

1) Rooibos Tea

Rooibos tea is one of the best tea for acid reflux and also have been found to offer several other potential health benefits. This tea is rich in antioxidants and may act as a natural anti-inflammatory.

caffiene-free (Image via Pexels / Revac Films)

It will protect all your cells from the damage that is being caused by free radicals. Additionally, rooibos tea is caffeine-free and also has low tannin content, making it safe for those who are sensitive and pregnant.

To incorporate rooibos tea into your daily routine, simply steep the leaves or flowers in hot water for about 5-10 minutes, and enjoy the soothing caffeine-free beverage.

2) Ginger Tea

Ginger tea has been proven to be effective in treating heartburn and even acid reflux. Ginger is quite known for its digestive benefits, so it can help you feel better after eating a heavy meal that may have given you indigestion or nausea.

help improve digestion (Image via Pexels / Cup of Couple)

As ginger root contains a chemical called gingerol, which is highly anti-inflammatory in nature. It helps with motion sickness by reducing nausea and dizziness caused by changes in altitude or speed (like when driving).

3) Mint Tea

Mint tea is also another best tea for acid reflux as it helps to soothe your stomach and relieve heartburn. This tea contains antioxidant flavonoids that may help reduce the inflammation in your digestive tract, making it useful for people with acid reflux or GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease).

reduces inflammation (Image via Pexels / Charlotte May)

These teas also contain vitamin C, which has been shown to reduce symptoms of acid reflux by neutralizing stomach acid.

Mint tea is delicious hot or chilled and it's very easy to make! Just steep one teaspoon of mint leaves per cup of boiling water for five minutes before straining out the leaves. Drizzle it with honey if desired.

4) Chamomile Tea

Another one making the list of best tea for acid reflux is chamomile tea. This is a great choice for those who are looking for relief from acid reflux. It has been shown to calm the stomach, relax the nervous system and help with insomnia. It also helps with digestion by soothing inflammation in the digestive tract.

reduces stomach acid (Image via Pexels / Lil artsy)

This can be made in a variety of ways: hot or cold, sweetened/unsweetened, plain or flavored with other herbs such as peppermint or lemon balm. You can buy pre-made blends at grocery stores.

5) Fennel Tea

Fennel tea is not only a delightful treat but it also offers numerous benefits for your digestive system.

This tea is packed with fiber, which can help ease excess gas and alleviate the discomfort of acid reflux. By regulating your digestive system, it provides relief from those troublesome symptoms.

soothes digestive issues (Image via Unsplash / Ram Kishor )

But that's not all! It also promotes the overall health of your digestive system, making you less prone to these acid-reflux flare-ups in the first place.

To enjoy this best tea for acid reflux, steep in a fennel tea bag or fennel seeds in hot water for a few minutes. Savor them while it's warm.

So now you know some of the best tea for acid reflux, but there are a few things to keep in mind before you start brewing. It's important to note that some of the green tea can be hard on your stomach if consumed too quickly. If you are drinking this type of brew, start off with just one cup per day and work your way up from here.

Poll : 0 votes