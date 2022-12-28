Brussels sprouts nutrition profile makes these vegetables a superfood. They're a member of the Brassicaceae family of vegetables and are biologically related to kale, cauliflower, and mustard greens.

They're among the cruciferous vegetables and look like small cabbages. They can be cooked in different ways and added to various dishes. In this article, we will discuss about Brussels sprouts nutrition facts and health benefits associated with the winter vegetables.

Brussels Sprouts Nutrition Profile

Brussels sprouts are ideal for a low-carb diet. They're high in dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of cooked Brussels sprouts contain:

Calories: 36 kcal

36 kcal Protein: 2.55 grams

2.55 grams Carbs: 7.1 grams

7.1 grams Total lipid (fat): 0.5 g

0.5 g Fiber: 2.6 grams

2.6 grams Vitamin K: 140 mcg

140 mcg Vitamin C: 62 mg

62 mg Folate: 60 mcg

60 mcg Beta-Carotene : 465 mcg

: 465 mcg Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol): 0.43 mg

0.43 mg Calcium : 36 mg

: 36 mg Iron : 1.2 mg

: 1.2 mg Magnesium : 20 mg

: 20 mg Phosphorus : 56 mg

: 56 mg Potassium : 317 mg

: 317 mg Sodium : 21 mg

: 21 mg Zinc : 0.33 mg

: 0.33 mg Selenium: 1.5 mcg

It can be observed from the table above that Brussels sprouts are among the foods rich in vitamin C. This is a vital nutrient that helps promote iron absorption and is important for tissue repair and immune function.

Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant and can fight against harmful free radicals. Dietary fiber present in Brussels sprouts can promote gut health and improve digestion. Another important aspect of Brussels sprouts nutrition is the mineral content in the vegetable.

Essential minerals, including potassium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, are important for several metabolic functions.

Brussels Sprouts Health benefits

Brussels sprouts are nutritious and rich in dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/Keenan Loo)

The health benefits mentioned below can be attributed to the impressive Brussels sprouts nutrition profile.

Here's a list of health benefits this vegetable can offer:

1) Rich in dietary fiber

One of the most important aspects of Brussels sprouts nutrition is their fiber content. Fiber-rich foods can protect the gut and improve digestion. They also promote the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria. Fiber can reduce the occurrence of constipation and flatulence.

2) Helps maintain blood glucose level

Brussels sprouts nutrition profile reveals that it's a low-carb vegetable. It contains only 7.1 grams of carbs per 100 grams.

Low-carb vegetables do not cause a spike in blood glucose and insulin levels, which helps maintain a steady level of glucose in the blood.

Consumption of Brussels sprouts is also allowed in low-carb diets, including the ketogenic diet, paleo diet, and Atkins diet in limited amounts. Fiber present in Brussels sprouts is beneficial in the regulation of blood glucose level.

Check out this list of fruits that are good for diabetics.

3) Anti-inflammatory properties

Brussels sprouts nutrition facts are incomplete without mentioning their anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin C and other naturally occurring plant compounds prevent the oxidation of fatty acids in the body due to their antioxidant properties. That prevents chronic inflammation and several illnesses such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, heart disease, chronic fatigue, and chronic headaches.

Check out this list of five anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet.

Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Roasted Brussels sprouts are amazing for the winter (Image via Unsplash/Sebastian Coman Photography)

This easy and simple recipe can add all the Brussels sprouts nutrition to your existing diet.

Ingredients:

Brussels sprouts, 1 pound

4 - 6 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

5 cloves of garlic, peeled

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp of vinegar, balsamic, or any other strong vinegar

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat, and put the Brussels sprouts cut side down in the pan.

Transfer the Brussels sprouts to the oven, and roast for about 10-20 minutes till the sprouts are brown and tender.

Drizzle some balsamic vinegar, and serve hot or warm. You may add more salt and pepper, if required.

Bottom Line

Brussels sprouts nutrition profile is amazing, and they're among the best winter superfoods to consider. They're rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can easily be included in your diet without adding too many calories.

