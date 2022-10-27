BTS and 7 Other Artists Who Have Taken Time Off for Mental Health

Honesty is a much-needed component required in mental health. For a massively popular group such as BTS, using the power of transparency can only make them stronger.

One of the most well-known boy bands in the world, the Korean pop group BTS's adoring supporters like to call themselves the "BTS Army." Besides winning over millions of fans' hearts with their beautiful songs, the group is also an inspiration because it has been vocal about addressing societal issues.

The group makes sure they are setting a good example for their supporters, who are primarily young people. BTS frequently addresses mental health in their songs or in public interactions. The band members are now preparing themselves, mentally and physically, to serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean Law.

Seven Other Artists Who Have Taken Time Off for Mental Health

Like BTS, these 7 artists have also taken time off from performance to address their mental health concerns. They have been vocal and transparent about their problems, including depression, anxiety, and stress disorders. Let us see how each one has taken a different approach.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

TINA SNOW @theestallion Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally

The rapper has been juggling a number of roles, including hosting Saturday Night Live and appearing as the cover girl for Rolling Stone. Besides, she has headlined several music festivals and launched a website with mental health resources. Fans applauded the singer's decision to put her mental health first when she announced on social media that she would be taking a break from hosting SNL.

2. Justin Bieber

Bieber shared on social media that he has had partial face paralysis since receiving the Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The Canadian artist made the decision to cancel his Justice World Tour, which was set to begin in October 2022, due to the strain his disease imposed on both his physical and mental health.

3. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, a Canadian singer-songwriter, revealed in July that his Wonder tour will have to end early due to mental health issues. The Stitches singer had postponed the remaining gigs after being candid about the toll touring has had on his physical and mental condition, particularly after the terrible impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced to his followers on social media that the USA tour has been postponed.

4. Selena Gomez

An actress and artist, Selena has always been open about her health problems. She revealed in 2015 that she had been given a lupus diagnosis, an immunological condition. It severely affected her mental health in 2016, worsening her anxiety and sadness and forcing her to postpone the final part of her tour.

As many of you know, around a year ago (2015) I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.

5. Demi Lovato

Demi has been candid their difficult past and problems with addiction, substance abuse, self-harm, and eating disorders. Months after celebrating six years of sobriety, the singer relapsed in 2018, leading to a heroin overdose that required hospitalization.

Demi focused on physical and mental well-being during the recovery. They have publicly acknowledged their ongoing issues with addiction ever since the regrettable relapse.

6. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande opened up about her battle with anxiety and mental health in the wake of the tragic bombing that took place on May 22, 2018, leaving 23 people dead, among them an 8-year-old child.

After the tragic event, Grande was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In an effort to reduce the stigma associated with mental illnesses, she also revealed an MRI scan of her brain showing PTSD in comparison with that of a healthy brain.

7. Halsey

After receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis in high school, Halsey has grown into a genuine mental health advocate who openly discusses her condition. She has emphasized time and again that she works to shed light on what it is like to have bipolar disease and how to support people who do. She believes that by focusing on her projects, she has been able to accept her diagnosis.

Takeaway

Celebrities face tremendous pressure from the public, which can be overwhelming at times. Their packed schedules could leave little time for reflection and mental rejuvenation. Thus, their career greatly affects their mental health. Being at the top of their careers at the moment, BTS and other artists also have to deal with their mental issues. BTS and others have pushed for better mental health among performing artistes by willingly opening up and sharing their mental health challenges. Their advocacy of the importance of mental health has inspired not only the ARMYs but also the non-fans to take care of their own mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

