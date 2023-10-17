Butter Coffee: All You Need to Know About the Morning Energizer

Butter coffee has become popular among the people of the current generation. While many brag about its benefits, butter coffee also often becomes a point of debate because of its downsides. However, bulletproof coffee, popularly known as butter coffee, can work effectively in keto diet plans, and offer a range of benefits.

Dave Asprey, who invented the mighty butter coffee, promoted it as a successful meal replacement to boost your weight loss journey, which was one of the key reasons why people were so excited about the idea. It's also chosen as a perfect morning drink by many because of its rich flavor, that can be achieved by blending butter and coffee together. In fact, you can make it taste a lot like a latte.

Why Is It Called Bulletproof Coffee?

Butter coffee, also known as bulletproof coffee, was named after the company that developed it. It is a highly caffeinated beverage that has a lot of calories. It aims to kickstart your day by replacing breakfasts that are high in carbohydrates.

The low-carb, ketogenic diet has developed a fan following for those who are calorie-conscious and looking to lose weight.

Best time to drink coffee with butter? (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixa Bay)

Is It Good to Drink Coffee With Butter?

Although many coffee drinkers find this untraditional, butter has made its way into coffee mugs for its alleged benefits in fat burning and attaining mental clarity.

The mighty combination of caffeine and fats can improve your memory, enhance cognitive functioning, and also help obtain positive emotions.

Bulletproof coffee and its disadvanteg(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Los Muertos crew)

Is Butter Coffee Good in the Morning?

There is no correct answer to whether butter coffee is a beneficial breakfast option or not. It relies significantly on your goals and what works for you. It's extremely important that you consider your overall nutrition plan and fitness goals.

Total no. of calories in a bulletproof coffee (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ThirdMan)

Bulletproof coffee does have the ability reduce your hunger, give a boost to your energy levels, and also work great as a meal replacement during weight loss. However, If your goal is to lose weight, adding bulletproof coffee to your diet may not be the best idea.

What Are the Side Effects of Butter Coffee?

It's an extremely popular for the health benefits that comes with adding it to your diet, although there are a few downsides you should keep in mind.

1) It can contribute to weight gain

The amount of butter & MCT oil you put in can also affect the number of calories present in your cup of coffee.

Downsides of drinking bulletproof coffee (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pavel Danilyuk)

This coffee can help lower your appetite, but if you don't limit it, the extra calories can add up quickly. So, when you're planning to add butter coffee in your diet, make sure to keep a track of your calorie intake, so you don't face any negative consequences.

2) It might not be easy on the tummy

Bulletproof coffee can be very hard to digest, and it can cause problems like bloating, diarrhea, and nausea, even more so if you dont have a habit of eating a fat rich breakfast.

This might prove to be a bigger trouble for the people that already experience digestive issues.

Bnefits of having bulletproof coffee in the morning (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

3) It's not the best option for people with heart conditions

Consuming too much butter can lead to an increase in your cholesterol levels, that can prove to be a threat to your heart health.

So, if you've struggled with having optimal cholesterol levels, it's necessary to talk to your doctor before adding this coffee a part of your daily diet.

Disadvantages of having bulletproof coffee (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Louis Bauer)

To conclude, bulletproof coffee became a trend in no time, but it's necessary to consider both sides of the coin when you're deciding if you want to make it a part of your lifestyle.

If you think butter coffee is not really your cup of tea, you can try experimenting with other morning drinks that can help you achieve your fitness goals.