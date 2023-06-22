Cluster C Personality Disorders: An In-Depth Exploration

Like other personality disorders, Cluster C personality disorders are also core to the individual. This means that individuals will have to be in therapy for the long term to manage their condition.

An individual with a personality disorder can struggle with their own sense of identity. They may not be able to clearly see what's wrong, but they continue to have difficulties managing their lives and display impaired functioning.

Cluster C personality disorders can change your life's trajectory if you don't seek help. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Cluster C Personality Disorders

Certain cluster c personality disorders may be seen as desirable, but that doesn't mean they are healthy. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Cluster C Personality is characterized by anxious and fearful behavior. One noticeable similarity in the three personality types is a very rigid belief system and characteristic pattern of relating to others. The following are descriptions of the major cluster C personality disorders:

1) Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)

A heightened sense of productivity is also characteristic of this cluster c personality disorder. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder is not the same as OCD. The main difference between OCD and OCPD is the awareness of the content of their thoughts. Individuals with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder have insight, meaning they are aware that their unwanted thoughts are unreasonable. People with this disorder have their own systems and rules of functioning. Anything outside this is considered illogical.

OCPD is often seen as a positive trait by job employers as such individuals are extremely efficient with their work and tend to put it above everything else. As a result, they may often think of not needing treatment for their compulsiveness.

2) Avoidant Personality Disorder

This cluster c personality disorders is characterised by heightened fear of rejection and criticism. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

You may have experienced shyness, but a person with this disorder is likely to experience it in all their social interactions. In avoidant personality disorder, extreme shyness and fear of rejection can make them isolated from society.

People with an avoidant personality disorder may avoid social commitments because of fears of criticism from others. They may be inhibited in social situations as a result of how they feel about themselves. Basically, their life decisions become dependent on the perceived level of rejection they may experience.

3) Dependent Personality Disorder

This cluster c personality disorder is characterised by dependence on other people, to the extent it harms the relationship. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

A dependent personality disorder is a Cluster C Personality Disorder that causes people to rely too much on others to meet their needs. This often stems from not trusting themselves to make the right decision.

Individuals with these traits can go to great lengths to avoid losing the help and support of significant others, even agreeing to do things that are perceived as wrong. Dependency can become unhealthy if your individuality gets lost.

Treatment of Cluster C Disorders

With the right help, you can learn to live better. (Image via Pexels/ Shvets)

For the individuals who do opt for treatment, Rational Emotive Cognitive Behavioral Therapy has proven to be the most efficient one as they prefer and respond well to a structured, result-oriented treatment modality.

Through RECBT, individuals with OCPD can learn to recognize and replace their maladaptive thinking patterns with more adaptive and flexible ways of thinking. This can help reduce their anxiety and distress, and improve their overall functioning and well-being. Cluster C Personality traits are manageable.

Psychotherapy, particularly Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), is often the primary treatment approach for DPD. CBT helps individuals with DPD to identify and challenge negative thought patterns and behaviors, build self-esteem, and learn to take control of their lives. Other types of therapy, such as psychodynamic therapy, may also be used to explore the underlying emotional issues and conflicts that contribute to DPD.

For the treatment of OCPD, individuals may require intense CBT to modify rigid beliefs and rules. As a result of the rigid rules and belief system, it is difficult for them to let go of control. If you are in a relationship with someone with OCPD, you may also feel they are self-righteous and perfectionist in their thinking.

If you suspect that you or somebody close to you suffers from a cluster C personality disorder, professional treatment is available and helpful. Irrespective of the personality type, please remember that individuals with personality disorders don't choose to be who they are today.

As mentioned above therapy can help a family member, friend, or even you find relief from the symptoms. You can learn to find yourself and don't necessarily have to live in the shadows of Cluster C Personality Disorders.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

