Did Kylie Jenner Use Ozempic for Weight Loss After the Second Baby?

Kylie Jenner is always making the news, whether about her relationship, her family controversies, or her diverse makeup brand “Kylie Cosmetics”. However, she has been trending recently because of the rumors that Kylie has used the diabetic drug Ozempic to lose weight after welcoming her second baby.

These speculations came forward with her recent Instagram posts in which Kylie Jenner seems fitter than before and the postpartum weight seems to have bid her goodbye. As it has only been a year since she gave birth for the second time, people are stunned by her transformation and believe that there is some chemical intervention to these changes.

Let’s look at how true are these rumors and understand how Ozempic works to promote weight loss in the body.

Kylie Jenner and Her Weight Loss Controversy

Kylie’s friend Yris Palmer came forward to defend her (Image from Instagram)

In the list of several controversies that Kylie is a part of, another one joining the list is how she got rid of her postpartum weight. Kylie welcomed a baby boy on 2 February 2022, and almost one year after this, fans have observed a major difference in Kylie Jenner’s body.

People over social media are surprised to see that she has gotten back to her pre-baby weight sooner than expected and believe that she might have taken the help of the diabetic drug Ozempic in doing so. The speculations became clearer when recently, Kylie Jenner’s friend Yris Palmer posted a video on her TikTok about their girls’ night out in Santa Monica.

In the video, Kylie Jenner looked visibly slimmer and the comment section was filled with people talking about her weight loss. However, “The Kardashians” star’s friend Yris Palmer came forward to bash the rumors and claimed that Kylie has gotten back to her pre-baby weight through conventional means and not through any pharmaceutical intervention.

To a user’s comment mentioning that Ozempic is doing its work overtime on Kylie Jenner’s body, Yris Palmer replied on TikTok:

“Actually my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing”

Understanding the Working of Ozempic Drug

Type-2 diabetes can be controlled by Ozempic and weight loss is only a secondary outcome of the consumption (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Since the rumors of Kylie Jenner’s involvement with Ozempic have been bashed, it is worth exploring how this medication actually works and whether or not to include it to aid your weight loss routine.

As mentioned earlier, Ozempic is a diabetic drug that is mainly used to control type-2 diabetes. The active ingredient of the drug is Semaglutide, which when enters the body, starts to mimic the functioning of Incretin, which is a natural hormone to regulate blood sugar levels.

Therefore, regulation of blood sugar levels may cause weight loss in some people taking the drug, but these effects are only secondary. The weight loss associated with the consumption of Ozempic may be a positive as well as a negative side effect.

Pros and Cons of Using Ozempic

Ozempic is quite an expensive medicine (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Ozempic’s primary advantage includes controlling blood sugar levels, which makes it an important drug for the treatment of type-2 diabetes. Some people may also experience weight loss when they begin consuming this drug and hence, it can serve as a good option for people suffering from type-2 diabetes and obesity.

However, Ozempic is a prescription drug and can only be accessed using a valid prescription. This drug is also on the expensive side, so financial barriers can also become a problem in its usage.

In addition to these problems, there have been observed a number of negative side effects which reduce the tolerability of this drug. These side effects include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Thus, Kylie Jenner’s weight loss controversy highlights that in order to avoid any unwanted side effects, one must stick to conventional methods of managing body weight. Any pharmaceutical intervention should only be started after thoroughly discussing it with an experienced healthcare professional.