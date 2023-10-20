Discolored nails can be a sign of these hidden health issues

Discolored nails can mean that your nails have taken on a different shade, such as yellow, white, blue, green, or brown. This change can sometimes hint at an underlying health issue. Fungal infections, injuries, lingering nail polish, and smoking are a few reasons why your nails might change color.

Yet, sometimes, the reasons can be deeper, like breathing difficulties, problems with your liver, or circulation issues. If you notice your nails have a persistent change in color, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional.

Health issues hidden behind discolored nails

There are several health issues behind discolored nails (Image via Instagram/hey_miss_medico)

Nail fungal infections: Onychomycosis is one such infection that might turn your nails yellow, green, or brown. Starting as a small spot, it can grow more prominent if you don't address it.

Trauma or Injury: When you bruise or injure your nail bed, it might lead to a black or purple shade, a condition known as a subungual hematoma.

Nail Polish Staining: Consistent application of richly pigmented nail polish without a base coat can lead to temporary nail discoloration.

Smoking: If you smoke, the nicotine and tar from cigarettes might be the reason your nails are staining yellow.

Psoriasis: Living with psoriasis? You might see changes in your nails, like pitting, ridges, or varied discoloration.

Iron Deficiency: If you have anemia or lack iron, your nails could become pale or white, a condition known as leukonychia.

Respiratory Issues: Conditions such as COPD might turn your nails bluish because of a lack of sufficient oxygenation.

Discolored nails (Image via Instagram/hey_miss_medico)

Liver Disease: Issues with your liver, like cirrhosis, might give your nails a white or pale appearance.

Heart and Circulatory Disorders: Challenges with your heart or circulation can lead to a bluish shade in your nail beds, attributed to a lack of oxygen delivery, known as cyanosis.

Kidney Disease: If you're facing kidney issues, your nails might display a half-and-half appearance — the upper portion being white and the lower half either pink or brown.

Medications: Certain medications, including specific antibiotics or antimalarial drugs, might alter your nail color to blue or gray.

Melanoma: Spotting a dark stripe or area on your nail? Especially as an adult, this could be a sign of melanoma — a skin cancer variant.

Can you combat the issues behind discolored nails?

There are ways to avoid discolored nails (Image via Instagram/not_a_google_doctor)

Fungal Infections: You can find antifungal nail treatments at local stores. When using them, make sure to follow the guidelines carefully and be consistent. If store-bought treatments don't seem to work, it's a good idea to reach out to a healthcare professional.

Trauma or Injury: When you've injured your nail, patience is key. As the nail grows, the discolored patch will gradually move upwards and eventually grow out.

Nail Polish Staining: To sidestep nail staining, always start your nail polish routine with a clear base coat.

Smoking: If you want to halt the yellowing of your nails, consider quitting smoking, which is also linked to countless other health problems.

Psoriasis: When dealing with psoriasis, it's crucial to lean on the expertise of a dermatologist.

Iron Deficiency: Tackling iron deficiency might involve tweaking your diet or taking iron supplements. It's best to do this under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Respiratory Issues: Enhancing oxygen flow is key. Work with a healthcare professional to address and manage any underlying respiratory issues affecting your nail color.

Liver Disease: If liver health is the concern, seek out medical intervention. Addressing the primary liver condition can positively impact your nail's appearance.

Discolored nails (Image via Instagram/hey_miss_medico)

Heart and Circulatory Disorders: For healthier nails, it's essential to manage any heart or circulation challenges. This could involve medication or lifestyle shifts under professional guidance.

Kidney Disease: For symptoms like half-and-half nails due to kidney troubles, it's wise to consult a healthcare provider. They can guide you in managing kidney health.

Medications: If you've noticed your nails changing due to your medication, discuss this with your healthcare provider.

Melanoma: Should you find a dark stripe or unusual spot on your nail, especially if it seems to evolve, it's imperative to see a dermatologist.

Now that you know what the underlying conditions are responsible for discolored nails, you can easily spot whether you are suffering from these conditions and pave your way out with the help of your doctor.