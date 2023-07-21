Does Celsius Actually Burn Body Fat – Is It Too Good to Be True?

One of the most popular drinks on the market is the Celsius energy drink, which boasts the ability to help you burn more calories by boosting your metabolism. Energy drinks have come a long way from the thick, weird-tasting beverages that made your heart race for hours. Today's offerings are delicious and even promise a variety of health benefits. But is this a good option for you?

Does Celsius burn fat without exercise?

Celsius claims to stand out from other brands by using "healthier" ingredients such as ginger and green tea, and their drinks are free from sugar, aspartame, high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. The main benefit promoted by the drinks is their potential to enhance metabolism and aid in burning body fat. This is attributed to their "MetaPlus® blend" of ingredients, including taurine, guarana extract, glucuronolactone, ginger extract, green tea leaf extract, and 200 mg of caffeine per can.

While the company cites six studies supporting its thermogenic properties, experts caution that the effects may be short-lived. There is no substantial evidence that these drinks alone can lead to significant weight loss or weight maintenance. Nonetheless, incorporating it into a balanced lifestyle can complement a good workout routine and help burn more calories in the short term. As with any dietary supplement, moderation is crucial, and consulting a doctor before increasing caffeine intake is advised.

Do You Drink Celsius Before or After a Workout?

Caffeine helps improve focus and alertness, giving you an extra boost during the workout (Image via Celsius)

Celsius is often marketed as a pre-workout drink due to its caffeine content and potential to increase energy levels. Caffeine can enhance focus and alertness, providing an extra push during exercise. Some individuals find that consuming it before a workout helps them feel more energized and motivated to engage in physical activity.

On the other hand, some people prefer to consume it after a workout as a way to replenish their energy levels and support recovery. The drink's blend of B vitamins and electrolytes may help restore depleted nutrients after exercise and reduce the chances of post-workout fatigue.

Ultimately, the decision to drink it before or after a workout depends on individual preferences and how their bodies respond to the beverage. Those sensitive to caffeine should be cautious about consuming it too close to bedtime to avoid sleep disturbances.

Celsius Drink Side Effects

While the drinks are generally considered safe for most people when consumed in moderation, it does contain caffeine and other stimulants. As with any product containing these substances, there are potential side effects to be aware of:

1. Insomnia and Restlessness: Excessive caffeine intake can lead to difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, as well as feelings of restlessness and nervousness.

2. Increased Heart Rate and Blood Pressure: Caffeine and thermogenic compounds in the drink may cause a temporary increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

Some people may have stomach distress and diarrhea (Image via celsius)

3. Gastrointestinal Issues: Some individuals may experience upset stomach, diarrhea, or digestive discomfort after consuming it, particularly if they have a sensitivity to certain ingredients.

4. Allergic Reactions: While rare, some people may be allergic to specific ingredients in it, leading to allergic reactions such as itching, rash, or difficulty breathing.

Celsius energy drinks can offer some potential benefits, including boosting metabolism and providing essential vitamins and minerals. However, they are not a magical solution for weight loss, and their effects may be short-lived. Consuming them in moderation is essential, considering their caffeine content and potential side effects. As with any dietary supplement, it's always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional before significantly changing your diet or caffeine intake.