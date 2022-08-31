5 Best Lower Chest Dumbbell Exercises for Men

Dumbbell exercises are a must if you want a toned and muscular chest as they are more versatile than any other equipment. Dumbbell exercises will efficiently help you target your pectorals and promote muscle growth.

You need to include the exercises to properly train your lower chest muscles since without the proper stimulation you might not be able to get a well-defined and sculpted chest. Dumbbell exercises for the lower chest muscles will help in building muscle mass and strength in your overall chest region with a greater range of motion.

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective dumbbell exercises that men can incorporate into their workout routine to target the lower chest. This will help in building well-rounded and symmetrical muscles in your chest.

Best and Effective Lower Chest Dumbbell Exercises for Men

1. Dumbbell Decline Bench Press

This is one of the most effective dumbbell exercises that men can include in their workout routine to target their chest muscles. This exercise will specifically target your lower chest, including the pectoral muscles. Regularly doing this exercise will also enable you to get better-defined chest and abs muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the decline bench with your back flat and grasp dumbbells in both hands.

Position dumbbells over your shoulders before extending them straight towards the ceiling.

Bring the weight to its original position.

Repeat.

2. Dumbbell Pull-Over

Dumbbell pull-over is one of the most fantastic and popular dumbbell exercises that promote hypertrophy in the body. It is often used by professional bodybuilders and powerlifters for greater definition and growth of the chest muscles. Besides your chest, the dumbbell pull-over will also work on your lats, arms, and back. Regularly doing this exercise will also enhance the overall posture and balance of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie flat across the bench so that your shoulders are positioned on the bench with your head hanging and feet pressed on the ground.

Clutch a dumbbell in both your hands and position it straight over your chest.

Slowly lower the dumbbell over your head with a good stretch to your rib cage.

Slowly bring the dumbbell to the center position.

Repeat.

3. Decline Dumbbell Chest Fly

Decline dumbbell chest flies tend to feature among the best and most dynamic dumbbell exercises that can be included in the workout routine. This exercise will effectively target your lower and deeper chest muscles that can get neglected in the workout routine. This exercise will help you to give greater definition to your chest muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie flat on the bench adjusted at the decline position with your feet hooked on the roller. Grab dumbbells in both your hands and extend them over your chest with your palms angled towards each other.

Slowly and with control, lower your arms towards the side until your palms are at a similar level to your shoulders.

Bring your arms back to the center position. Repeat.

4. Dumbbell Reverse Bench Press

This exercise is a variation of the standard dumbbell bench press with the reverse movement along with the closer positioning of the arms to the body. This exercise will place a greater emphasis on your chest muscles and triceps with lesser strain on the shoulders. The dumbbell reverse bench press will also work on enhancing the pulling movement of the upper body.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a lying position on the bench with your back erect and feet pressed to the ground.

Grasp the dumbbells in both hands and position them above your chest with completely extended hands.

Slowly lower the weights towards your chest before driving them back to the initial position.

Repeat.

5. Dumbbell Deep Push-Ups

This is one of the most advanced variations of standard push-ups with a greater range of motion and maximum tension in the chest muscles. This exercise will work on all the muscles of your chest while especially emphasizing the lower chest. Besides targeting your chest, the dumbbell deep push-ups will also work on your shoulders and core.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a push-up position on the ground while clutching dumbbells underneath your chest.

With tightened glutes and core, bring your body towards the weights before extending it back towards the ceiling.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned dumbbell exercises will help you get a complete and well-rounded chest workout with special emphasis on the lower chest and pectoral muscles. These dumbbell exercises are more than often used by professional athletes and bodybuilders for their defined and sculpted chest.

Regularly doing the dumbbell exercises will help in building the strength and mass of the chest muscles. However, do not forget to couple these exercises with the ones that target the upper chest region to avoid asymmetry and muscle imbalance.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das