Frank Zane has shared a piece of advice for bodybuilders. Zane undoubtedly had one of the most aesthetically pleasing physiques of all time, rivalling Arnold Schwarzenegger - who he defeated decisively at the 1968 Mr. Universe competition.

Forever a cerebral, analytic bobybuilder, Frank 'The Chemist' Zane had a unique training regimen that helped him achieve a physique most men aspire to attain. Now 80, Zane is active on social media, where he shares tips on training and mentality for aspiring bodybuilders.

Recently, he shared an important piece of advice for every bodybuilder aspiring to look better, saying:

"Everyone needs a concrete objective."

Frank Zane's Motivation Tips For Bodybuilders

Despite being an old-school bodybuilding legend, Frank Zane has always remained a keen student of bodybuilding. That's evident by the fact that he still trains at the age of 80 and coaches multiple clients through various platforms.

Zane says that bodybuilders need to have a concrete objective in their mind. Often, people attend the gym without any specific goals or intention. They just go through the motions, without putting in any thought into why they are doing a particular regimen, ending up looking the same for years on end. Zane has a good bit of advice for such people:

"Before you start going to the gym, write down specific goals. Take a notebook, and draw squares on the page that let you accurately track the information you’re going to be recording."

This thought has been conveyed by many legendary bodybuilders, notably Dorian Yates, who kept meticulous training journals throughout his career. The fine striations, conditioning, and muscular density that delineates a Mr. Olympia-caliber athlete from a usual bodybuilder is achieved only through years of progressive overload and effective mind-muscle connection.

Frank Zane is also an advocate of uncompromising self-accountability, as he expects bodybuilders to be aware of every detail of their physique. To achieve that goal, he suggests taking photos regularly, saying:

"Get someone to take progress pictures — before, after, and along the way,"

Zane, though, added that he's not a big fan of Instagram thirst-traps and selfies under perfect lighting. Instead, he recommends pictures being taken by another person, so that one can evaluate how the person looks on camera in real life.

"When you’re looking at yourself in a mirror, that image is reversed," says Zane. "When you’re looking at a selfie, that’s a camera angle you can manipulate to look the way you want. You need objective photographic evidence. Then, as you begin to make documentable progress, you will get more motivated. You’ll see that you’re getting closer to your goals. You’ll have the evidence to back this up."

It's a critical piece of advice that can serve as a great source of motivation. if done correctly by bodybuilders.

This method of taking progress pictures was key to his three consecutive Mr. Olympia yitles (1977-1979), all while standing at 5’ 9”, 200-pounds. Frank Zane's Greek God-esque physique with immaculate lines, conditioning, and symmetry paved the way for the resurgence of the Classic Physique Category in recent years.

Frank Zane is a big proponent of mental health, and considers the development of the mind to be just as important as that of the body. He regularly preaches the importance of perseverance, stoicism, and spiritual development on Instagram.

Zane also considers the chase behind numbers to be a distraction and advocates the use of proper form and improving the mind-muscle connection. Despite retiring following a shoulder injury in 1983, he has not stopped training. His training techniques have remained the same as well, as he says:

“I’ve been doing this same stuff for 60 years now. Think about that, six decades ... but it was worth it, because during that time, I made bodybuilding a more scientific sport by bringing scientific methods and objectivity into contest preparation.”

Frank Zane recommends high volume ab training and used to do around 1000 reps for his abdominals through various exercises like crunches, Roman chair situps, hanging knee raises and seated twists. Regular stretching, working on weak points, and sticking to time-tested workout routines were other areas he focused on to build the godly physique he showcased on the bodybuilding stage.

He trains hard at the gym to this day, although his focus is more on injury prevention, Zane has replaced free weights for machines, and prioritizes walking now.

Frank Zane is also an advocate of meditation and believes in harmony between the mind and body. More details regarding his diet, routine, and training regimens can be found on his website.

