6 Pilates Exercises That Will Help You Get Sculpted Abs Like Lorde’s

Lorde is not only known for her unconventional musical style, but also for her toned physique and sculpted abs. The popular singer and songwriter has various accolades to her name, including the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

However, that's not all. The Royals singer also follows a combination of exercises to maintain her fit physique. Her defined core is a result of "traditional strength exercises, combined with barre and Pilates," as shared by her trainer, Allison Kimmel, in an interview with Women's Health.

Here is a list of the six best and most effective Pilates exercises that can be incorporated into the workout routine if you want ripped abs.

Best Pilate Exercises for Sculpted Abs like Lorde's

1) Body Saw

Body saws will help you get ripped abs like Lorde's by burning fat and toning your stomach region. It will also help stretch your leg muscles while toning your arms.

How to do it?

Start off in the upright sitting position before opening your arms at their respective sides to shoulder height.

Stretch your legs wider than the shoulder distance before twisting your body to the left side to bring your right hand towards the opposite ankle.

Assume the initial position before swapping sides and repeating the process.

2) Pilates 100

Pilate 100 will help to get those sculpted abs by engaging and targeting all of your core muscles as well as melting away body fat. This exercise will also help in building significant core strength.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your arms on the respective sides, back flat, and legs extended at the front.

Raise the legs of the ground while simultaneously lifting your upper body of the ground.

In this position, your body must create a shape of V.

Bring your body back to its original position and repeat.

3) Tabletop Hold

If you want abs like Lorde's, one of the best Pilates exercises is the tabletop hold. This exercise will help with building great muscular endurance along with targeting deep abdominal muscles that are often neglected.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your back with your feet flat on the floor, knees bent at an angle of ninety-degrees, and back erect.

Contract your abdominal muscles to raise your legs off the ground. In this position, your knees should be stacked just above your hips and your shins should be angled in a parallel position to the floor.

Keep your hands on the respective sides of your body. Hold.

4) Double Leg Stretch

This exercise works your lower and upper abs while also stretching your leg and core muscles. A double-leg stretch also helps in building greater strength in the lower body. So, if you want sculpted abs like Lorde's, do practice this.

How to do it?

Bring both your knees towards the chest with your elbows wide and head lifted.

Reach your legs forward and arms backward so that you are stretching on the opposite sides while pulling your abdominals to your back.

Bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Swimming

The fluttering movement of this pilates exercise will help in both torching fat and toning of the body. Swimming will also help in enhancing the posture of the body as well as burning decent calories.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground on your stomach with legs extended behind you and arms straightened over your head.

Raise your legs and arms off the floor while tightening your abdominal muscles.

Start with the fluttering motion of both your hands and legs while stretching your limbs.

Repeat.

6) Criss Cross

Apart from the abs, this exercise will work on several muscle groups in the body, including core, arms, and legs. It works the obliques, strengthens the hip flexors, and improves pelvic stability. Get sculpted abs like Lorde's by practicing this exercise.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat and legs raised off the ground while knees bend at ninety-degree angles.

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground while positioning your hands behind your head and elbows bent to the side.

With tightened abs, bring your left knee towards your chest while twisting your shoulder and head to bring your right elbow towards your left knee.

Bring the knee and elbow to the initial position while repeating the process with an alternate side.

Bottom Line

Regularly practicing the previously mentioned 6 Pilates exercises will certainly help you get sculpted abs just like Lorde's. These exercises will help target all your core muscles effectively while toning and strengthening them.

To achieve this particular fitness goal, you should also pair the aforementioned exercises with cardio moves and a proper diet routine. A nutritious diet will greatly aid in calorie control.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far