5 Best Exercises for Beginners to Get Flat Stomach

For many people, the ultimate fitness goal is to have a flat stomach. There are some areas of the body where fat accumulates quickly, such as the thighs, hips, stomach, lower back, and stomach. It takes more effort to lose this stubborn fat because it is difficult to do so.

To get a flat stomach, you should incorporate a variety of routines. Doing so will help you to target all the relevant muscles, including obliques, pelvic floor muscles, transverse abdominis, and erector spinae as well. Simply concentrating on crunches and sit-ups will not help. For best results, you must include proper workout plans, a healthy diet, and adequate rest.

A flat stomach will not only make you look better, but it will also improve your overall health because excess belly fat can put you at risk of developing a variety of health problems such as liver problems, diabetes, and so on.

We have created a list of the five best and most effective exercises that beginners can include in their workout routine to get a flat stomach. These exercises will also help in building the strength of your core region along with adding definition to the abdominals by torching fat.

Reverse Crunches and 4 Other Best Exercises to Get a Flat Stomach

1) Jackknife

Jackknife tends to be one of the most underrated yet effective exercises that can be included in the workout routine to get a flat stomach. This exercise also stretches the back and shoulders while strengthening the abdominals.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your legs together and stretch in front, back flat, and arms extended over your head.

Hover your legs about an inch above the ground. Next, bring your legs towards the chest by bending your knees and outstretching your hands past both your feet while slightly lifting your neck and head.

Reverse back to the initial position. Repeat.

2) Supine Leg Circles

Supine leg circles will help you get a flat stomach along with toning and strengthening your thighs. It works the hip abductors as well as the hip flexors. It requires you to use your core muscles, which results in tummy fat loss over time.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back upright, legs together, and arms on the side of your body.

With an engaged glute and core, raise both your legs off the ground to an angle of ninety degrees and start moving them into slow and controlled circles.

Make sure that your lower back remains pressed onto the ground throughout the movement.

Repeat.

3) Dead Bugs

Dead Bug Exercise is a risk-free but challenging way to strengthen your core and abdominals while improving movement throughout your entire body. Besides helping you get a flat stomach, dead bug exercises will also help with toning and strengthening the legs and arm muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the reverse tabletop position on the ground with your back and head flat on the ground, arms extend towards the ceiling at shoulder height, and knees in alignment to your hips and bend at an angle of ninety degrees.

Lower your left leg towards the ground while straightening it and without touching the ground.

Simultaneously reach your right hand over your head.

Reverse both the right leg and left hand to the initial position.

Repeat with an alternate hand and leg.

4) Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches are also one of the most efficient exercises that will help you get a flat stomach. This exercise will also assist in targeting deep abdominal muscles, which are frequently overlooked.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with an upright back, legs close to one another, knees bent, and arms at the respective sides.

Hinge your knees towards your chest before straightening them towards the floor without touching your legs on the ground. Repeat.

Make sure that your lower back stays in contact with the ground.

5) Russian Twist

Russian twist is one of the most popular and effective exercises that beginners can include in their workout routine to get a flat stomach. To make the workout more challenging, twist the lower half of your body while holding weights such as a medicine ball or barbell plates in your hands.

How to do it?

Assume a lying position on the ground with your back flat.

Bend your knees at the angle of forty-five degrees and feet hovering just above the ground.

Next, with an engaged core, raise your upper body to an angle of forty-five degrees.

Bring your arms together in front before twisting your torso towards the left side.

Hold the position before moving towards the right side. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best exercises that beginners can include in their workout routine to get a flat stomach. The movements involved in these exercises are comparatively simple and do not require weights or any expensive gym membership.

These exercises will also provide you with other advantages, such as building the strength of the core region, enhancing posture, increasing stability, and more. To get a flat stomach faster, combine the exercises listed above with some cardio moves and a nutritious diet.

