Exercises to help you poop: 5 best ones to get relief instantly

Looking for some effective exercises to help you poop? If yes, here we have listed five of the best ones that are sure to help you get relief instantly.

There are several exercises that can ease constipation and help keep you regular. Not only do exercises stimulate bowel movement, but they keep you fit and strong and also keep you away from illness and injuries.

While any exercise can be extremely beneficial in helping stool move more smoothly and easily, the following exercises are some of the most useful ones.

Best exercises to help you poop

Here are the five most effective exercises to make you poop instantly:

#1 Seated twist

The seated twist is one of the best exercises to help you poop. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The seated twist is among the best exercises to help you poop. While this exercise is technically a yoga pose, it can easily be added to your everyday workout as a useful exercise to help bowel movement.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with the legs fully extended straight in front of you.

Move your right knee up so that your foot gets flat on the floor and close to your hips.

Slowly twist your torso by placing your left elbow on the opposite side of your right knee, and look over your right shoulder.

Hold this position for a few breaths, and slowly release. Repeat the exercise a few times more, and switch sides.

#2 Child’s pose

The child’s pose in yoga is also one of the best exercises to help bowel movement work smoothly and easily. This exercise not only helps make you poop but offers other benefits, too.

These include relaxing the back, strengthening the spine, opening the buttocks, and relieving pressure in the pelvis. The child’s pose is also an excellent exercise to help constipation and stimulate the digestive system.

To do the exercise:

Kneel down on an exercise mat, and push your hips down to rest them on your toes.

Slowly lean forward towards the mat, and spread your arms out on the floor. Keep your head tucked straight between your arms, and keep breathing slowly.

Stay in this position for a few seconds, and release. Repeat the exercise.

#3 Deep squat

Deep squat is among the most effective exercises to help you poop. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

The deep squat is among the most potential exercises to help you poop. Not only does this exercise helps ease constipation but it also provides great back pain relief, strengthens the glutes and quadriceps and helps make hips and thighs stronger.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at hip distance and toes pointing out. Keep your palms together straight in the front.

Squat down by pushing your hips out and bending the knees as low as you can.

Push your knees out, and squat as lower as you can while keeping your spine straight and pressing your feet flat on the floor.

Hold the squat position for a few seconds, and slowly get back up. Repeat the exercise a few times.

#4 Wind-relieving pose

The wind-relieving exercise eases constipation, stimulates the bowels and also keeps bloating and gas away. Regular practice of this effective exercise enhances blood circulation in the hips and also provides lower back pain relief.

To do this exercise:

Lie down flat on your back, with the legs extended straight in front.

Raise your left knee up to chest level, and grab it in place using your arms. Hold the position for a few counts, and release your knee.

Perform the same movement with your right leg, and repeat the exercise a few times.

#5 Butterfly exercise

Butterfly exercise enhances spine flexibility. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera)

The butterfly pose is also one of the most effective exercises to help you poop. Apart from helping with regulating bowel movement, this exercise relieves tiredness, enhances spine flexibility, strengthens the lower body and keeps constipation at bay.

To do this exercise:

Sit down with your back straight and legs spread out in the front.

Bend your knees out to the sides, and place the soles of your feet together.

Hold your toes using both hands, and slowly pull your heels as close as possible towards yourself.

Flutter your knees up and down to give a stretch to the inner thigh muscles and groin.

Repeat a few times.

So, these are some of the best exercises to help you poop instantly. For severe cases, it's best to consult a doctor and seek medical guidance immediately.

Also, if you're pregnant, injured, or have any other health concerns, talk to a doctor before starting any new workout regimen.

