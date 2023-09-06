Folic acid: The best hair care supplement you're not using

Folic acid, also referred to as vitamin B9 or folate, falls under the category of water-soluble vitamins found within the B-complex group. Its chemical composition comprises a pteridine ring, para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), and a glutamate side chain. This acid is a synthetic variant of folate, which occurs naturally in various foods such as leafy greens, legumes, and citrus fruits.

Folic acid assumes a critical role in numerous biological processes, primarily concerning the synthesis of DNA and RNA. It facilitates cell division and tissue growth, rendering it indispensable for overall health. However, its influence on skin health is indirect yet profoundly significant.

How is folic acid beneficial for hair?

Vitamin B9 (Image via Getty Images)

Facilitating cell division and hair growth: Folic acid is indispensable for cell division, including the cells within hair follicles. This vital process not only encourages the growth of hair strands but also ensures that existing hair remains robust and less prone to breakage.

Enhancing scalp blood circulation: This acid plays a crucial role in sustaining optimal blood circulation to the scalp. This enhanced blood flow ensures that hair follicles receive a consistent supply of essential nutrients and oxygen, which are imperative for promoting vigoros hair growth and maintaining healthy follicles.

Guarding against hair loss: A deficiency in This acid can lead to anemia, a condition characterized by insufficient red blood cell production. Anemia can be associated with hair loss, making it imperative to maintain an ample intake of folic acid to help stave off this distressing condition.

Vitamin B9 (Image via Getty Images)

Delaying premature graying: This acid showcases the potential to delay the premature graying of hair. It accomplishes this by supporting the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for the natural color of hair. Thus, ensuring sufficient folic acid intake may help retain one's natural hair color for a more extended period.

Fostering thicker and more resilient hair: This acid actively contributes to the synthesis of keratin, a fundamental protein that forms the structural foundation of hair. As a result, hair strands become thicker and more resilient, making them less susceptible to damage and breakage.

Sustaining scalp moisture balance: This acid serves as an essential component in maintaining a well-hydrated scalp. By preventing dryness and flakiness, it mitigates conditions that could otherwise contribute to various hair problems, including dandruff and hair thinning.

Vitamin B9 (Image via Getty Images)

Holistic hair health: This acid operates synergistically with other B vitamins like biotin and B12, collectively promoting comprehensive hair health. This synergy ensures that the hair receives a comprehensive array of nutrients necessary for optimal growth, strength, and vitality.

The best way to integrate vitamin B9 into your diet

Leafy greens: Incorporate leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens into your meals. These vegetables are rich sources of folate, the natural form of this acid.

Legumes: Beans, lentils, and peas are excellent sources of this acid. You can add them to soups, and salads, or make bean-based dishes.

Vitamin B9 (Image via Getty Images)

Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits contain this acid. Enjoy them as a snack or as part of your daily fruit intake.

Avocado: Avocado is not only a source of healthy fats but also contains this acid. Use it in salads, spreads, or as a topping for various dishes.

Asparagus: This vegetable is a tasty source of this acid. Steam, roast, or grill asparagus as a side dish.

Nuts and seeds: Some nuts and seeds, like sunflower seeds and peanuts, contain this acid. Snack on them or sprinkle them onto salads and yogurt.

Eggs: Eggs provide a moderate amount of this acid. They can be prepared in various ways as part of your diet.

Vitamin B9 (Image via Getty Images)

Supplements: If you have a specific dietary restriction or medical condition that hinders your ability to get enough folic acid from food sources, consider folic acid supplements. However, consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplementation regimen to determine the appropriate dosage.

Now that you know how folic acid can benefit your hair, it won't be much of a problem to start consuming it regularly in your diet.