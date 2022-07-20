French Beans: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

French beans, commonly referred to as green beans, are the most common type of beans in kitchens across the United States. They are also known by a few other names, such as haricot vert, string beans and snap beans. These beans are often used as a side dish for dinners, potlucks and holiday meals.

French beans are highly nutritious, whether you have them directly from the can, saute or blanch them. Known as Phaseolus vulgaris scientifically, green beans are green in colour and jam-packed with nutrients galore, which provide a plethora of health benefits.

Let's learn more about the nutritional facts and health benefits of French beans.

Nutritional Facts about French Beans

French beans have been a staple in the cuisines of various countries, such as India, Peru and Mexico. The subtle sweet taste and crispy texture of the beans make them a great addition to a variety of dishes, such as casserole, salads and soups.

Over the years, French beans have garnered more popularity because of the nutrients that are present and the benefits the beans entail. These beans are a blessing for people who want to lose weight, as they are low in calories and have ample dietary fibre.

The good presence of dietary fibres and negligible fats in French beans make them ideal for a healthy heart and effective weight management.

French beans also contain high amounts of calcium, phosphorous, Vitamin K and magnesium, making them beneficial for bone health and overall health of the body. They are also jam-packed with other minerals and vitamins, such as copper, iron, potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and zinc. That help avert many chronic diseases and boost overall body fitness.

Health Benefits of French Beans

You can easily include French beans in your regular diet, as they can be prepared in many ways, from roasting to boiling. The nutritional content of French beans entail numerous benefits, such as:

Better Heart Health

The presence of low fat and a high amount of dietary fibre make French beans good for heart health.

One of the major causes of cardiovascular disease pertains to the high amount of LDL cholesterol in blood. No LDL cholesterol and high proportion of fibre make these beans helpful in lowering LDL cholesterol. That also helps in lowering high blood pressure, making French beans an excellent food for people with hypertension.

Additionally, these beans help in boosting blood circulation and reducing pressure on the arteries.

Promotes Weight Loss

French beans aid in effective management of weight, which in turn promotes better overall health of the body. These are highly nutritious vegetables with fewer fats and calories that help in weight loss. As they contain high fibre, French beans leave you feeling full for a longer period, with few snacking in between meals.

Regular consumption of French beans reduce carbon consumption in the body, leading to low sugar in the blood and improved metabolism. That makes French beans a versatile vegetable for weight loss.

Improved Bone Health

There are numerous minerals in French beans that make them ideal for maintaining bone health.

These beans are high in minerals, such as Vitamin K, magnesium and calcium, making them healthy for bones. People suffering from a deficiency of minerals are more prone to bone disorders, such as fractures, brittle bones, and osteoporosis.

The presence of vitamin K in French beans enhances the body's ability to absorb calcium in the bones. That leads to improved bone health and stronger bones. French beans are especially beneficial for women, as they are more prone to osteoporosis.

Better Sugar Control

French beans are one of the healthiest vegetables for people with diabetes, as they have a lower glycemic index. Consuming green beans can provide numerous nutrients to the body without increasing the glucose level in the blood.

French beans also allow for better regulation of blood sugar for a long time due to the presence of dietary fibre.

Bottom Line

Considering the nutritional content and health benefits of French beans, you should include them in your diet. They help in improving your overall health through effective weight management, regulation of sugar, enhancement of gut health, and more.

It's advised to avoid having canned or raw French beans due to the high presence of sodium. Cooking the vegetable dramatically reduces the sodium content present in the green beans. There are many recipes you can follow, such as French bean salad with tomatoes or buttery green beans.

