If you're looking for some of the best healthy overnight oat recipes for weight loss, you're in the right place.

Oats are well known for their weight loss properties. They can keep you full for longer and suppress unnecessary hunger and cravings. Dietary fiber in oats can lower the level of bad cholesterol in the body and promote growth of probiotic bacteria in the gut.

Soaking oats overnight can soften them, increase their palatability, and make them more digestible. In this article, we will discuss some of the best overnight oat recipes that are simple and easy to prepare.

Best Overnight Oat Recipes

You can try out these easy and simple overnight oat recipes that take absolutely no time to prepare:

1) Overnight Oats with Yogurt

Yogurt can add nutritive value to oats soaked overnight. It's among the probiotic foods to include in your diet.

Ingredients:

2 cups of rolled oats

2 cups milk (whole or low-fat)

2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh fruit

1 tbsp chia seeds

Honey

Granola, optional

Instructions:

Take the rolled oats, milk, yogurt, fresh fruits, chia seeds, and honey to a large bowl, and mix well.

Layer with fresh berries and jam, if desired. You can also divide the servings into small bowls.

Cover the bowls with a tight-fitting lid, and keep them in the refrigerator overnight, or till the oats have softened and thickened.

2) Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Pumpkins are among the fiber-rich foods to add to your diet. Adding pumpkins can increase the flavor of overnight oat recipes.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened milk of choice

1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax meal

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 cup plain pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

A pinch of ground cloves

A pinch of ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Put it into a jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Cover and refrigerate overnight before eating.

You can also use stevia in place of honey and maple syrup.

3) Protein Overnight Oats

Including protein powders is an amazing way to add nutritive value to overnight oat recipes.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 – 2 scoops of protein powder, unflavored

1 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Berries

Sliced roasted almonds

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients (except the toppings) in a glass bowl.

Cover the bowl with a lid, and keep it in the fridge overnight.

Add a little more almond milk or water to get the desired consistency.

Top with your favorite berries and enjoy. You can also add stevia for sweetness.

4) Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Peanut butter is an amazing source of protein for vegans. Adding them to overnight oat recipes can do wonders.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened milk of choice

1/2 cup rolled oats

2 tbsp natural peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Keep the mixture in a glass jar, and put the lid on.

Refrigerate overnight, and serve chilled. You may add honey or maple syrup before serving.

5) Fruity Overnight Oats

Fruits are amazing sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Adding them to your overnight oat recipes can be nutritious.

Ingredients:

120 ml almond milk

60 g almond yogurt, or cashew yogurt

Strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp of chia seeds

Instructions:

Take milk, yogurt, and fresh fruit into a blender. Start the blender on its lowest speed, and blend the ingredients for approximately 20-30 seconds. Add oats and chia, and blend for 10-15 seconds. Cover and refrigerate for 6-8 hours. Top with your favorite berries and enjoy.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned overnight oat recipes can be beneficial for weight loss. Oats can regulate hunger and provide complex carbs that slow down the process of digestion.

Oats are also a significant source of dietary fiber. Adding protein powder, fruit, peanut butter, and almond butter can add more nutritive value to overnight oat recipes. Look to buy certified gluten-free oats for better digestion.

