Heather Gay admits Body Positivity was a Big Lie, opens up about using Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic has become the newest weight loss trend in Hollywood, and another celebrity joining the list of Ozempic users is Heather Gay, a prominent figure on the show 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'.

The 49-year-old TV star and businesswoman admitted last year that she has been using Ozempic to lose weight but had not seen much difference back then. However, she is making headlines again because of the new docu-series “IMPACT x Nightline: The Skinny Confessions: After Ozempic”.

In the docu-series, Heather discussed more about how she has been using Ozempic for quite a long time now. She also opened up on how people have been bashing her for earlier being an advocate of body positivity and now falling prey to the usage of a drug in order to shed some pounds.

Heather Gay and Her Body Positivity Delusion

Heather Gay admits society pressurizes women to follow beauty standards (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Heather, an entrepreneur and a mother of three, has struggled with her weight for quite a long time. From TV shows to daily life, she faced a lot of pressure to follow the beauty standards set for women.

While earlier she was a part of the body positivity movement, she recently admitted in the new docu-series “IMPACT x Nightline: The Skinny Confessions: After Ozempic” that it was all a “big lie”.

In an interview with People, Heather Gay admitted that she had been taking Ozempic to lose weight for a very long time now:

“I've been on it for a long time, but hadn't really seen much results. And I haven't had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great.”

Heather Gay also mentioned how the behavior of people began to change towards her when she started losing weight. She talked about how they became nicer towards her, which she found quite “discouraging”.

Heather Gay’s Journey with Ozempic

Ozempic injections are generally injected on the thighs, stomach or arms (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription drug that can be administered by injections. It is primarily used to control type-2 diabetes, but many individuals also experience weight loss as a positive side effect.

Due to the ease of losing weight that this drug offers, it is becoming increasingly popular for managing body weight. Many celebrities, influencers, and even common people are turning to this drug to manage their weight.

However, any unnatural source that alters the natural functioning of your body will ultimately cause harm to it as well. The same is the case of using Ozempic for weight loss, wherein outside chemicals mimic internal hormones and regulate blood sugar levels which results in weight loss.

This drug has its own set of disadvantages and so, its usage is discouraged unless advised by an experienced doctor. Heather Gay fears how societal expectations can cause women to feel insecure about themselves and being a mother of three young daughters, she wants to protect them from this pressure.

Talking about medical interventions in beauty, Heather Gay told the aforementioned publication:

“I don't think I would ever tell my daughter, ‘Oh, if you don't like your lips, get over it.’ I would just say change it. Change your lips, change your life and be who you want to be. Define who you want to be and pursue it relentlessly.”

Therefore, Heather Gay’s case sets an example of how people’s opinions can change under peer pressure and they start to get involved in things that they used to discourage earlier. However, none of this can change the importance of always consulting a healthcare professional before considering any type of unnatural methods to alter your body.