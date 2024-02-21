Hidden dangers in your kitchen? Unraveling the secrets of food preservation

Have you ever wondered how food preservation keeps food fresh both on grocery store shelves and in your pantry for weeks, or even months?

The answer lies in a little secret called food preservation, facilitated by substances known as preservatives. There is much more to food preservation than just the simple labels on food packages, and your health could depend on understanding how it works.

How to protect food from spoilage?

Food preservation prevent food from getting spoiled due to bacteria. (Image via Vecteezy)

In our world today, two kinds of reasons cause our food to go bad, bacteria and fungi, which include molds and yeasts. Picture molds as teensy weensy mushrooms that love to make their home on aged food. They create these microscopic things called spores that float around in the air and then land on our meal, ruining it if the conditions are right.

You might think yeasts are mold's tiny little siblings, but they are different. They are actually much larger and divide to reproduce. The scary part, however, is both molds and yeasts love hanging out in foods that are more acidic, with pH levels less than 7. That is why your favorite fruits can end up being a feast for these fungi.

So, how can we save our food by proper food preservation methods from these unwelcome guests? Scientists have a few tools in their food safety toolbox. Drying food out, keeping it cold, or making it more acidic—these are just some of the ways that food spoilage can be slowed down or even stopped completely.

What is the science behind food preservation?

Enzymes in fruits tend to overripe the fruit, and food preservation slow down this process. (Image via Vecteezy)

Here is where it gets more scientific. There are specific chemicals, permitted by health entities like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that help suppress the growth of yeasts and molds in food. Names like sodium benzoate or propionic acid might sound heavy, but they're both on the FDA's list of Generally Recognized as Safe (or GRAS) chemicals.

But the plot thickens. Once we have kept bacteria and fungi at bay, we have to watch out for chemical deterioration. Large protein molecules called enzymes can affect the quality of food over time.

For instance, enzymes like pepsin, naturally found in the stomachs of animals, begin to degrade the proteins in meat after an animal is slaughtered, making the meat more susceptible to contamination. In fruits, certain enzymes can even make them overripe and spoil faster.

Understanding fat oxidation and food freshness

Breaking fatty acids reduces food freshness. (Image via Vecteezy)

There is a risk of fats in food getting broken down. The little parts of fats, or unsaturated fatty acids, react badly to oxygen and get what scientists call "oxidized." In plain words, fats can go bad when they react with air, which is why some foods lose their freshness. This is particularly common in foods like fried snacks, cooking oils, and margarine.

Lastly, we have got something called "non-enzymatic browning" or the "Maillard reaction." This is when sugars and proteins in food mix up, making the food look darker, taste not so great, and lose its goodness. This happens a lot in stuff like dry milk, dry eggs, and cereals.

Now, all this science might seem a bit much, but think of it like knowing your car needs an oil change or your roof needs fixing. It is important to know what is up with our food to keep it good and safe.

Do not worry, though. There are easy things you can do every day to stop your food from spoiling too quickly. Just store food right, check the expiry date, do not leave it out too long, and keep things clean. These little steps will help keep your food in tip-top shape.

Remember, being clued up on keeping food fresh is not about being a super chef. It is about watching what we eat, choosing wisely, and enjoying our meals more. So, when you’re getting food ready or are out shopping, really look at those labels. Being in the know helps keep our food safe and tasty.