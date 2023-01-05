If you are looking for fat loss exercises, include HIIT kettlebell workouts in your fitness routine. Kettlebell exercises challenge your muscles, improve muscle strength, burn a lot of calories and promote rapid fat loss.

These exercises target the entire posterior chain muscles, including butts, abs, hamstrings, and back, and enhance your mobility as well.

Regular practice of HIIT kettlebell workouts loosens tight muscles and boosts your core stability too. The below-given exercises offer an incredible full-body workout and help maximize weight loss while enhancing your overall fitness and athletic performance.

HIIT kettlebell workouts for fat loss

Try the following kettlebell exercises in your next workout session to kickstart your fat loss journey. With just a kettlebell, you can promote fat loss and become more flexible.

#1 Kettlebell around-the-body pass

This is one of the best HIIT kettlebell workouts, which is great for fat loss. It targets the core and arms and also boosts your grip strength.

How to do the kettlebell around-the-body pass?

Stand straight with your feet positioned at a hip-width distance and hold a kettlebell with both hands by its handle.

Now pass the kettlebell from one hand to the other circling around your body while keeping your lower body stable.

Continue the exercise for a few seconds in both directions.

#2 Kettlebell deadlift

Kettlebell deadlifts are a great full-body fat loss exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

This is among the most effective and strength-building HIIT kettlebell workouts that not only burn calories and promote fat loss but also strengthen the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

How to do the kettlebell deadlift?

Stand tall with a kettlebell placed on the floor in front of you. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

With your chest lifted, hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with both hands.

Stand back up while pressing your feet into the floor and then slowly lower the kettlebell back to the floor.

Repeat the exercise.

#3 Kettlebell swing

One of the staple HIIT kettlebell workouts, the kettlebell swing, is a powerful exercise that targets glutes and hamstrings and speeds up the overall weight-loss process. Regular practice of this exercise boosts anaerobic fitness while also amping up your heart rate.

How to do the kettlebell swing?

With your feet wider than shoulder distance and knees bent, stand tall and hold the kettlebell with both hands.

Now drive through your hips while keeping your back flat and swing the kettlebell up to your shoulder height.

Return the weight to its initial position and repeat the exercise a few times more.

#4 Kettlebell pistol squat

Kettlebell exercises strengthen the lower body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Though a challenging exercise, the kettlebell pistol squat works great when it comes to fat loss and toning. This exercise particularly targets the lower body muscles and improves stability and balance while also strengthening your abs.

How to do the kettlebell pistol squat?

Hold a kettlebell with both hands at your chest level and stand in a normal stance.

Lift your right leg off the floor and slowly squat down using your left leg. Keep your movement slow to maintain your balance.

Now drive through your heel and stand back up without letting your right leg touch the floor.

Lower back down and repeat the exercise.

#5 Turkish get-up

The Turkish get-up is one of the most potent HIIT kettlebell workouts that target every major muscle in the body and promotes fat loss. This powerful exercise challenges your core and shoulder strength and sculpts the muscles.

How to do the Turkish get-up?

Lie down on your back holding a kettlebell above your left shoulder. Now extend your left arm and slowly push the weight above you while straightening your right arm out to the side.

Bend your left knee and move it across your body by placing your left foot on the floor.

Keep your gaze on the kettlebell and slowly move into a standing position.

Now reverse the motion until you are lying down again. Repeat the exercise for a few reps more.

#6 Kettlebell goblet squat

Kettlebell workouts improve muscle strength. (Photo via Unsplash/Jesper Aggergaard)

The kettlebell goblet squat is also one of the best HIIT kettlebell workouts that aids in fat loss, develops stronger muscles, and improves overall mobility. It's a compound move that’s great for beginners due to its accessibility.

How to do the kettlebell goblet squat?

Stand tall with your legs wider than your shoulder distance and hold a kettlebell with both hands in front of your chest. Keep your palms facing each other.

Now bend your knees and push your hips back to lower yourself into a wide squat while maintaining the kettlebell’s position.

Drive back up through your feet and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Practice the aforementioned HIIT kettlebell workouts regularly to see drastic changes in your fat loss journey. Be consistent and perform the given exercises correctly while maintaining the right posture and focusing on the form. If you are a beginner, work under a trainer to determine what exercises would be best for you.

