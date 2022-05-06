How to do Ab Tucks: Tips, Techniques, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Ab tucks is basically an abdominal exercise that is done in a seated position on the floor or an exercise mat.

This exercise is particularly meant for experienced exercisers, as it requires great strength in the torso. Ab tucks have many variations, and you can include them in your core-strengthening workout routine.

To perform ab tucks, your legs should be extended straight in front of you with your hands behind your body and your palms facing down on the floor. Furthermore, you may follow the below-mentioned steps:

Proper form of doing ab tucks (step-by-step instructions)

Start by sitting straight on an exercise mat. Make sure your spine is absolutely straight, and your shoulders are in a relaxed position.

Slightly lean back, and engage your core. Put some of your body weight on your hands.

Bend your elbows a bit, and allow your body to shift back.

Bend both your knees; bring them off the mat, and take them towards your chest. Simultaneously, bring both your hands up, and place them next to your buttocks and thighs.

Extend your legs, and allow your hips to be at a 45-degree angle, and move your arms over your head. Slowly bring back your knees to your chest, and repeat the movement.

Lower your arms and legs on the exercise mat once you’ve completed the desired repetitions.

When performing ab tucks, ensure to keep your abdominal muscles tightened and your back straight throughout the exercise.

Benefits

This exercise targets the internal and external obliques, rectus abdominis as well as transverse abdominis muscles in your body. As this exercise requires your legs to be elevated, your hip flexors also get activated during the exercise.

Other variations of ab tuck

While performing basic ab tucks is beneficial to strengthen your core muscles, you may also perform different variations of this exercise to better meet your workout goals.

Here are some of the variations of the ab tuck exercise:

Chair ab tucks

Ab tucks can also be performed in a chair if you don’t feel comfortable doing it on the floor. Once you are seated on a chair, place both your hands on the sides or the armrests of the chair; shift a bit forward, and slightly lean back. Draw your legs towards your chest, and extend the back to the initial position.

Keep your arms stationary and your feet on the floor

If you want to make this exercise a bit easier, don’t move your arms when performing it.

Just keep them on the ground behind you and use them as support for your upper body when bringing your knees towards your chest. That will help take some pressure off your core. Another variation that can help make this workout easier is to keep both your feet on the floor. Keep your feet on the floor throughout the exercise as you take them to chest level.

Weighted ab tucks

As the name itself suggests, you just have to add extra weight while performing the exercise.

Hold dumbbells or a medicine ball at your chest level, and perform the move in this position.

You can also add weight to your lower body by holding a medicine ball or a dumbbell between your feet.

However, remember that this position requires even greater lower body strength, so you may first start with the basic ones and then work your strength up to perform a weighted abs tuck exercise.

TRX tuck

The TRX ab tuck is the most challenging and difficult variation of the exercise, as it requires you to have stability and balance with your feet inside the TRX cradle machine.

Place your feet with your toes facing downwards in the TRX machine behind you, and lie down on the floor on your stomach.

Lift your body to take a plank position with your feet at shoulder height.

Keep your core strong, and balance your upper body as you draw your knees towards your chest.

Extend your legs, and repeat the movement.

Stability ball tuck

The ab tuck exercise can also be done on a stability ball in a prone position.

Start by kneeling down in front of the stability ball, and roll your torso over the ball with your hands on the floor.

Maintain a strong core, and tuck both your knees into your chest.

Extend your legs in this position, and repeat the exercise for a desired number of repetitions. Ensure that with each repetition, the stability ball should move closer to your shoulders and then back to the initial position.

Common mistakes

Avoid these common mistakes when performing the abs tuck exercise.

Do not arch your back when doing the tuck workout. You may slightly curve your back, but do not make your spine feel slumped.

Always take short breaks in between repetitions, and perform each movement deliberately and in a controlled manner.

Do not stop breathing throughout the exercise. Exhale as you extend your legs, and inhale as you pull the legs in.

Do not hold stress in your neck or shoulder area, as that can make the exercise uncomfortable. Keep your shoulders in a relaxed position throughout the move, and keep your upper body stable.

Bottomline

Ab tucks is a great exercise that helps make your core strong and strengthened. However, if you have a history of neck, shoulders or back problems, first consult your doctor before attempting the exercise.

People with shoulder pain or neck problems should take precautions when doing exercises that require additional weights. It's best to perform all the variations under the guidance of a certified fitness trainer to ensure the correct form and technique of the exercise.

Edited by Bhargav