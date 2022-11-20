How Chris Bumstead Trains His Arms With FST-7?

Three-time Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead is ramping up his competition preparations with just one month till the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

The 6' 1" 230-pound Canadian, popularly known as CBum, is looking to win his fourth consecutive championship this year. The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 15–18 at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Bumstead introduced "The Pro Creator" Hany Rambod as his coach a few weeks ago. Rambod is known for his FST-7 training style that has produced 20 Olympia wins.

On October 25, Bumstead teamed up with fitness model and Instagram star Vaugh Walker for an intense arm training session. That was later posted on his YouTube Channel.

Chris Bumstead Annihilates Arms With FST-7 Technique

With the Classic Physique division getting saturated by amazing bodybuilders like Urs Kalecinski, Breon Ansley, Terence Ruffin and Ramon Rocha Querioz, Bumstead will want to leave no stones unturned for this year's Olympia.

If there's one flaw in Bumstead's physique, it's his biceps. This is where Hany Rambod's FST-7 technique comes into play.

What is FST-7 training?

FST stands for Fascia stretch training, while the seven denotes the seven sets performed as the final exercise for a particular body part. These seven sets are highly intense ones designed specifically to trigger maximal hormonal response and muscle hypertrophy.

The goal is to accumulate as much as vitamins, minerals, blood, oxygen and amino acids in the muscle, which will stretch the fascia enveloping it for maximum hypertrophy. Metabolites such as lactate increase metabolic demand in the area, leading to an increased production of anabolic hormones.

Complete Arm Workout Breakdown

1) Tricep Rope Pushdown

Bumstead begins his arm day with tricep pushdowns to warm up the joints and rush blood into the area.

"I have to warm up my old man elbows" - remarks Bumstead

Having suffered from elbow pain before, Bumstead has chosen quality over quantity in this exercise. The main goal is to prepare the elbow joint for heavier loading in subsequent exercises.

2) Seated Overhead Extensions and Bodyweight Dips, followed by Machine Preacher Curls

The duo blast their triceps with extensions and dips. While extensions pack mass on the long head of the tricep, dips provide an amazing stretch and hit all three heads of the tricep.

The preacher curl is among the best exercises for targeting the short head of the biceps. Both athletes focus on maintaining proper form while squeezing hard at the top of the movement.

3) Prone Incline Spider Curls with Barbell

Spider curls help in isolating the biceps brachii, especially the short head. Vaughn starts off the first set, focusing on the eccentric and mind-muscle connection.

4) Alternating Dumbbell Curls followed by Hammer Curls

Alternating dumbbell curls are an excellent way to correct any strength or size imbalance between the two arms.

Bumstead ups the intensity by performing concentric holds on the non-working arm and ensuring that both arms are in constant tension. Once fatigue set in during alternating curls, they do hammer curls to failure.

5) Cable Crossover Tricep Extension

As a finisher exercise for the triceps, the pair does a few sets on the cable crossover machine.

6) Standing Dual Cable Curls - FST-7 Technique

For the final exercise of the day, Chris Bumstead incorporates the FST-7 method -seven tough sets done to absolute failure.

Takeaway

Bumstead recently shared details regarding his 3000-calorie shredding diet for the 2022 Olympia. He has been putting insane numbers in the gym as well, Smith machine squatting six plates on each side for eight repetitions.

Will Chris Bumstead take his fourth consecutive title? Or will younger stalwarts end his supremacy over Classic Physique?

Poll : 0 votes