How to Do Dumbbell Side Bends: Benefits, Alternative & More

Dumbbell side bends are an effective isolation exercise which engages the muscles on the side of the body while emphasizing the obliques.

Oblique muscles are often neglected in exercise regimens even when they're an important part of your core region. These are important for functional movement of the body, such as rotating to the sides. Side bends can not only enhance functional movements but also help in cinching the waist.

In this article, we will discuss the steps you should follow to do dumbbell side bends along with the benefits and alternatives of the exercise. You can perform these exercises with minimal equipment and in turn, it will provide you with extensive benefits.

How to Do Dumbbell Side Bends?

Here are the steps you should follow to properly perform this exercise and to avoid getting injured:

Start in a straight standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, and grasp a dumbbell in your left palm while slightly bending your knees.

Make sure to assume a proper posture with your shoulders in alignment with your hips and neck and head in neutral.

Gently position your right palm on the back of your head while keeping it in the same position.

Make sure that your chin remains tucked into your chest throughout the movement while your weight is evenly distributed on both feet.

Position your dumbbell hanging towards the left side with your elbow slightly bent.

Engage your core muscles while keeping your hips and shoulders stable throughout.

Keep your body unmoved before bending your upper body to the left side so that the dumbbell moves down outward to your leg.

Reverse the movement to bring your body back into the standing position. Repeat the same on the right side.

Change sides, and continue.

Benefits of Dumbbell Side Bends

Here are some of the best benefits dumbbell side bends provide when performed regularly:

Defined waistline – This exercise can engage your oblique muscles on the sides of your body. This exercise can tone and shape your waistline, which can aid women to get an hourglass figure and men to get a V-shaped upper torso.

Increased core strength – This exercise is highly effective for building core strength and increasing the core stability as a whole. That ensures that muscles in the core region are targeted and build well-rounded strength in the core region.

Improved back strength and spinal mobility – Dumbbell side bends work on the spine and help in building overall spinal mobility and improving functional mobility during everyday activities. It's also a good exercise to enhance back health by protecting the lower back in an effective manner and reducing the possibility of injury.

Alternatives to Dumbbell Side Bends

Here are a few alternatives:

1) Oblique Crunch

It's an effective alternative to dumbbell side bends that do not require any weight and can be done anywhere. This exercise also helps in getting rid of muffin top and enables you to get a defined waistline.

2) Sumo Squats to Oblique Crunches

This is an amalgamation of two exercises: oblique crunches and sumo squats which effectively engage your obliques. This exercise can help in strengthening the lower body along with blasting a decent amount of calories.

Tips and Techniques

Here are some tips and techniques you should follow to perform dumbbell side bends:

Make sure to select a suitable weight that can help you maintain proper posture and good technique throughout the movements of the exercise. Keep proper attention to your stance to avoid getting injured.

Avoid leaning towards the back or front during the movement to reap maximum benefits from the exercise. Also, make sure to properly contract and stretch your obliques.

Bottom Line

As discussed above, dumbbell side bends are extremely versatile isolation exercises that should be incorporated in your workout routine.

The benefits provided by this exercise include building a strong core, burning belly fat, getting rid of muffin tops, cinching the waistline, and more. It's also a beginner-friendly exercise. To ensure continual progress, follow a proper warm-up routine, eat a nutritious diet, and give your body proper rest.

